NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Two people were seriously hurt when two cars and a tractor-trailer truck collided on Interstate 95 early Wednesday morning.
The crash occurred around 2 a.m. on I-95 South, near the Toner Boulevard exit, Fire Chief Chris Coleman said.
The victims, in two separate cars, were taken by North Attleboro and Mansfield ambulances to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, the fire chief said.
Although serious, the injuries were not believed to be life threatening, Coleman said.
The accident created a large amount of debris on the highway and a small fuel spill.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by state police.
