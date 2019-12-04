NORTH ATTLEBORO — Two local men are accused of stealing a bag of tools from a house while they were out shoveling snow from driveways after Tuesday’s storm.
Joshua C. Parker, 27, of 633 East Washington St., Apt. 24, and Jayden Stack, 19, of 18 Huntley Road, pleaded innocent Wednesday in Attleboro District Court to charges of larceny from a building and breaking and entering.
The theft occurred about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Towne Street, according to police.
A 24-year-old resident of the house called 911 after he saw one of the suspects, later identified as Parker, leaving the house with the tools, according to a police report.
The man told police he heard noises at his front door after getting out of the shower. He confronted the suspect outside before the suspect abandoned the bag of tools, got into a car and fled the area, according to police.
The suspects were stopped at Route 1 and Orne Street and were arrested after a subsequent investigation by Lieutenants Michael Gould and Thomas McCafferty, officers Kevin Silvestri, Jonathan Giron and Brendan Walsh and Detective Daniel Arrighi, police said.
Parker allegedly admitted to stealing the tools, according to court records.
He was released on $150 cash bail and ordered to submit to random drug and alcohol tests.
Stack is free on his own recognizance.
Both were ordered to stay away from the victim and are due back in court at a later date for pretrial conferences.
