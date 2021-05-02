WRENTHAM — Two elderly women suffered minor injuries after a deck collapsed, Sunday afternoon.
Police and firefighters were called to 562 Dedham St. at about 5 p.m. for a report of people injured when a deck collapsed.
Two women were transported to local hospitals for treatment.
Police Chief Bill McGrath said there was a small family gathering at the house when the deck suddenly collapsed.
He said the injuries appeared to be minor.
When officials responded he said it didn’t appear to be an overcrowding situation and the building inspector was called to the scene to determine the age of the deck and any conditions that may have led to the collapse.
Initial scanner reports said a total of five people were on the deck at the time it collapsed.
Three ambulances were called to the scene from Wrentham, Norfolk and Foxboro.
