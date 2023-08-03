norton crash 8-3-23

The drivers in a two-car crash Thursday afternoon at East Main and Elm streets in Norton suffered minor injuries. Traffic was slowed for about an hour, police said.

 NORTON POLICE

NORTON — Traffic was slowed on busy East Main Street (Route 123) for about an hour Thursday following a two-car crash that left one of the vehicles on its side.

The drivers of the both vehicles were taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro suffering from minor injuries, according to police.

