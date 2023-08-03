NORTON — Traffic was slowed on busy East Main Street (Route 123) for about an hour Thursday following a two-car crash that left one of the vehicles on its side.
The drivers of the both vehicles were taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro suffering from minor injuries, according to police.
The crash occurred about 1 p.m. when a Jeep Grand Cherokee and a Toyota Camry collided at the intersection of East Main and Elm streets, according to police.
The Jeep rolled onto its side following the collision.
The crash was not far from the police and fire stations, both of which are on East Main Street.
The cause of the accident is under investigation by Officer Taylor Cross.
