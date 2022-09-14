PLAINVILLE -- Two people were taken to hospitals Tuesday afternoon following a four-car crash on Route 1 in the area of Calvin Road.
The victims in the 4:15 p.m. crash suffered minor injuries, according to Fire Chief Richard Ball.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
PLAINVILLE -- Two people were taken to hospitals Tuesday afternoon following a four-car crash on Route 1 in the area of Calvin Road.
The victims in the 4:15 p.m. crash suffered minor injuries, according to Fire Chief Richard Ball.
One person was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro and the other was taken to Milford Regional Medical Center, Ball said.
A North Attleboro ambulance crew helped local rescue officials.
The crash occurred in the area of 150 Washington St. (Route 1).
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.