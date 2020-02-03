ATTLEBORO -- Two men were being held in custody in Rhode Island Monday in connection to the armed holdup of a man on Elizabeth Street during an arranged marijuana deal over the weekend.
The suspects, 18-year-olds Kenneth Valenzuella of Providence and Daniel Velasquez of Cranston, face charges in Rhode Island with being fugitives from justice and receiving stolen property, according to Attleboro Detective Lt. Timothy Cook Jr.
Attleboro police are charging the men with armed robbery, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to violate drug laws, Cook said.
Police are continuing to investigate to identify a third individual who was dropped off in Pawtucket after the robbery around 9:15 p.m. Saturday, he said.
Police officers Neil Bailey, Mark Brunelli, Kevin Sellers and Sgt. Richard Campion were initially called to the area of Elizabeth and Hodges streets for a reported assault and quickly determined an armed robbery occurred, Cook said.
The 20-year-old victim was struck in the head with what is believed to be a handgun after arrangning over a social media app to buy marijuana from one of the men, Cook said. His assailants fled in a car.
He suffered cuts to his face and head and was treated at Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
Assisted by Detective Gabriel D'Agostino III, police gave information to Rhode Island State Police and surrounding towns about the getaway car and descriptions of the suspects.
Around 10 p.m., Rhode Island State Police stopped the suspects' vehicle in Cranston. Inside the car was cash police believe belonged to the victim and the victim's cellphone, Cook said.
No firearm or narcotics were found in the car.
The violent incident is the second reported holdup during an arrangement to buy illicit marijuana in Attleboro in two months.
On Jan. 5, a 17-year-old boy was struck in the head with a handgun and robbed of marijuana on Park Avenue near Howard Street after being approached by a man and a woman.
The boy suffered a head injury but declined immediate medical treatment.
No arrests have been made in connection with that incident. It remains under investigation by Detective Thomas Brillon.
Cook said he did not want to speculate about a connection between the two incidents, but said police will look for a possible link as part of the investigation.
