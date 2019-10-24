ATTLEBORO — Police have obtained a warrant charging two suspects with a housebreak last month in South Attleboro.
The suspects, William B. Winters, 61, of Worcester, and Christopher A. Noel, 38, of Johnston, R.I., are being held in Rhode Island on charges in that state.
They are suspected of breaking into a duplex at 43 Fontaine Ave. on Sept. 16 and stealing jewelry and other items before one of the suspects was chased away by a witness, according to court records.
The witness told police one of the suspects, later identified as Winters, got into a car and drove off after stopping to pick up Noel on Meunier Avenue, according to court records.
The suspects were stopped by police in Pawtucket a short time later.
Police obtained a warrant this week in Attleboro District Court charging the men with two counts of malicious destruction and one count each of breaking and entering and larceny from a building.
The warrants were obtained after an investigation by Detective Thomas Brillon and officers Katelyn Hart, Mark Gravel, Anthony Lofton and Sgt. Stephen Graney.
