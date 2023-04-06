Mansfield police cruiser

MANSFIELD — Police arrested two suspects after a car chase in Mansfield and Easton that lasted nearly two hours before it ended on Potash Road, off Franklin Street early Wednesday morning.

During the course of the pursuit, the driver allegedly rammed a police cruiser on Jonathan Road, a cul de sac off Essex Street, where a passenger jumped from the vehicle before it drove off, according to Acting Police Chief Michael Ellsworth.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.