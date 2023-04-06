MANSFIELD — Police arrested two suspects after a car chase in Mansfield and Easton that lasted nearly two hours before it ended on Potash Road, off Franklin Street early Wednesday morning.
During the course of the pursuit, the driver allegedly rammed a police cruiser on Jonathan Road, a cul de sac off Essex Street, where a passenger jumped from the vehicle before it drove off, according to Acting Police Chief Michael Ellsworth.
Police broke off the chase to search for the passenger in woods in the residential neighborhood and arrested a 14-year-old boy from Brockton about 12:30 a.m., about a half hour after the chase began on Route 106, Ellsworth said.
Other officers kept on the lookout for the allegedly stolen vehicle before it was spotted again by Sgt. Chris Sorge about an hour later in the parking lot of Cumberland Farms on Route 106, according to Ellsworth.
The driver fled again traveling east on Route 106, Ellsworth said, before Sorge lost sight of the vehicle as it went at speeds of up to 100 mph into Easton, where it was initially reported stolen from an apartment complex.
About 1:45 a.m., Easton police spotted the vehicle, near the same apartment complex, before it fled again on Route 106 into Mansfield almost two hours after Officer Greg Martell initially tried to stop it, Ellsworth said.
This time Martell was able to deploy “Stop Sticks,” a tool used to puncture the tires of a car, at the intersection of East and Eastman Streets, where the vehicle drove over the device and began to slow down, Ellsworth said.
The vehicle continued west on Route 106 at low speeds, Ellsworth said, turning onto Franklin Street where the driver pulled over after about a half mile and ran in the area of 246 Franklin St.
Officers surrounded the area with the help of Easton and Foxboro police and began a ground search with the help of Trooper Brian Gervais and state police K9 Ramon, according to Ellsworth.
Martell, Gervais and the state police dog found the suspect hiding in the yard of 2 Potash Road. He was armed with a knife in his hand but released the weapon and was arrested without further incident, Ellsworth said.
He was identified as 19-year-old Duron Colton of New Bedford.
Colton faces several charges in Attleboro District Court, including receiving a stolen motor vehicle, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, refusing to stop for police, leaving the scene of an accident and reckless endangerment of a child.
The 14-year-old youth, whose name was not released because of his age, faces charges in Taunton Juvenile Court of receiving a stolen motor vehicle, conspiracy to receive a stolen motor vehicle and disorderly conduct.
In a statement, Ellsworth said, “We are thankful that there were no serious injuries as a result of the reckless and negligent actions on the part of the suspects and their complete disregard for the safety and well-being of the citizens and first responders of these communities.”
He praised Schepis and other officers on the midnight shift for bringing “a very dynamic and dangerous situation, lasting nearly two hours, to a safe and successful conclusion for all involved.”
Ellsworth also thanked Easton, Foxboro and Norton police as well as state police and dispatchers at the Southeastern Massachusetts Regional Emergency Communications Center in Foxboro.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.