NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Two motorists were taken to the hospital Thursday morning after a collision on Interstate 295 North that left one car on its roof and the other on fire.
The victims, both women, were taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence with serious but not life-threatening injuries, fire Capt. Mike Bristol said.
The accident occurred about 8:30 a.m. on I-295 North between Route 1 and Interstate 95 and forced officials to close the highway for about a half-hour.
The woman in the car that caught fire was pulled out of the vehicle by bystanders before rescue officials arrived, Bristol said.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, confining it to the engine compartment before it could spread to the passenger area, Bristol said.
The vehicles ended up about a quarter-mile apart after the crash, fire officials said. The car on its roof was near I-95 while the other was near the Clifton Street overpass.
Attleboro firefighters also responded to the accident.
State police are investigating.
