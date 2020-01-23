FOXBORO -- Two-term Selectman David Feldman officially launched Foxboro’s 2020 election season Tuesday night by declaring he will not stand for reelection. His was the only term among the five board members to expire this year.
Stating that he enjoyed his six years as a selectman, Feldman nonetheless said he felt it time to step down and focus on family matters.
“I thought it important to get the word out early,” Feldman said. “I encourage people to run. It’s an extremely rewarding experience and a way to give back to the community.”
Feldman was elected to the board in 2014, edging out incumbent Mark Sullivan by a 48-vote margin. He then ran unopposed for reelection three years later.
While congratulating Feldman for his years of service, Town Manager William Keegan noted that nomination papers for the May town election are currently available at the town clerk’s office.
In all, Keegan said, registered voters may pull nomination papers to run for 13 seats on a range of elected boards and committees — including Feldman’s seat on the board of selectmen.
