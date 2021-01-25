ATTLEBORO — A two-time candidate for city council plans to run for mayor in the fall.
Jim Poore, 49, who ran unsuccessfully for the Ward 1 seat in 2017 and 2019, announced his candidacy on his Facebook page late last week.
Mayor Paul Heroux said he saw the post, but had no comment on Monday.
Heroux recently said he will “probably” run for a third term.
Nomination papers won’t be available until next month, but Poore said he needs to start now.
“It’s a little early, but I wanted to get my name out there,” he told The Sun Chronicle in a telephone interview Monday.
The Derrick Drive resident said he wants to bring a “divided city” together.
“There’s too much division in the city,” he said. “There is too much us-versus-them. The city cannot thrive in this kind of culture.”
Poore said the split is especially evident on social media platforms where there are often intense arguments.
“We have to work together,” he said. “We are not doing that right now.”
Asked how he would heal divisions and sooth anger, he said, “you need to kill them with kindness.”
United, the city can thrive, he said in his post.
“Together, WE can get this done. WE can rise up. WE can make a difference,” Poore said.
But he also issued a warning: “It you are with me, hop on board. If you are against me get the hell out of my way.”
He posted a photo of himself wearing a flag bandana with the American flag in the background.
Poore said the photo represents his support of American values, which he believes are being forgotten today.
He noted he would be the first mayor in decades to have young children, which he said would bring a new perspective to the office.
“A family perspective could make a difference in decision making,” he said.
Poore, who has a bachelor of science degree from Worcester State University, drives a truck for a company that disposes of hazardous medical waste.
He lost to Sara Lynn Reynolds in both his runs for city council.
