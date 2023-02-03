Wheaton Frosh Move In
NORTON — Two Wheaton College students were arrested early Friday morning after police were called about a male student threatening other students with an electronic stun gun.

When officers arrived shortly after 1:40 a.m., several witnesses told them a student identified as Emanuel Johnson, 20, allegedly threatened them with the stun gun and was inside a room in the dormitory, Deputy Police Chief Todd Jackson said.

