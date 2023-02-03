NORTON — Two Wheaton College students were arrested early Friday morning after police were called about a male student threatening other students with an electronic stun gun.
When officers arrived shortly after 1:40 a.m., several witnesses told them a student identified as Emanuel Johnson, 20, allegedly threatened them with the stun gun and was inside a room in the dormitory, Deputy Police Chief Todd Jackson said.
Officers also learned that a female student was in the room with Johnson and college staff and police made numerous attempts to convince Johnson to open the door and surrender the stun gun, Jackson said.
A short time later, he said, Sophia Demeo, 21, came out of the room carrying several bags and was charged with possession of a stun gun and unlawful possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
However, Johnson allegedly would not come out of the room until about three hours later. After opening the door, Johnson spoke with officers before being arrested, according to Jackson.
No one was injured in the incident, he said.
Johnson was charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon and disturbing the peace.
The students are both from New York. They pleaded innocent later Friday in Attleboro District Court.
Johnson was ordered to stay away from five students at the college. A prosecutor told the judge it was unclear what disciplinary action Wheaton would take against the students.
Their cases were continued to next month and both were expected to hire lawyers.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.