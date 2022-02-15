NORTH ATTLEBORO — It will be a four-way race for two seats on the school committee when voters head to the polls in the annual town election.
With Tuesday the last day to return signed nomination papers, the lineup for the April 5 ballot is set.
Ethan Hamilton, the current school board chairman, and fellow incumbent John Costello are both seeking re-election. They will face challenges from David Chee, a former selectman, finance and school committee member, and political newcomer Charles Dobre.
A third potential challenger, Renee Strachan, who had taken out nomination papers, did not to return them to the election commissioners’ office, according to Patricia Dolan, election coordinator
Barring any write-in campaigns, the two three-year terms on the school board will be the only contests in this year’s election.
Incumbents will be on the ballot for five other positions up for election in April. No one filed papers to challenge them.
Incumbents Steven M. Cabral and John M. Gould have returned their papers for re-election to the board of electric commissioners.
Daniel F. Donovan, who was appointed to fill out an unexpired term last year, and fellow member Anthony S. Rinaldi Jr. will seek to return to the board of public works and Paul M. Rofino will seek another term on the park commission. All the terms are for three years.
March 1 is the deadline to submit referendum questions for the April ballot. March 3 is the last day to file a withdrawal or objection to a nomination for any of the offices up for election and March 16 is the last day to register to vote on April 5. Voters can apply for an absentee ballot up until noon on April 4.
Polls will be open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at North Attleboro High School.