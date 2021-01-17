REHOBOTH -- Two women were injured, one with life-threatening injuries, in a rollover accident this weekend on Interstate 195.
The accident was reported shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday on I-195 West.
Massachusetts State troopers and Rehoboth rescue personnel responded.
They discovered one of the woman -- the most seriously injured -- had been ejected from the vehicle.
The other woman, who was in the same car, was also injured.
Both women were taken to Rhode Island Hospital, Providence.
The left lane was closed for about three hours, state police said.
A spokesperson for the state police Sunday said no additional details surrounding the crash will be available until Tuesday at the earliest.
