ATTLEBORO — Two women were stabbed, one fatally, late Friday afternoon at a home near the downtown and a “person of interest” is in custody, police said.
The women were taken by ambulance to nearby Sturdy Memorial Hospital, where one of them later died, Police Chief Kyle Heagney said.
The deceased was identified Friday night by the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office as Kimberly Duphily, 28, of Attleboro.
The second victim was not identified and remained hospitalized, the DA’s office said.
The person police have in custody is not under arrest and is not a victim, but is a possible suspect, Heagney said.
The stabbings were reported about 4 p.m. at a house at 6 Leroy St., near the intersection with Bank Street.
A city police officer working a detail at a gas company work site on Bank Street was the first to respond and immediately called for assistance. Police discovered one of the victims walking on Bank Street and the other was found at the house, Heagney said. The victims knew each other, he added.
The first victim spotted was identified as Duphily and was “bleeding profusely,” the DA’s office said.
State police crime lab officers and the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office also responded to the scene while someone from the state Medical Examiner’s office went to Sturdy.
Police blocked off Leroy Street and part of Bank Street while they investigated.
Heagney said neighbors shouldn’t be concerned about being in danger.
