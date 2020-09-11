ATTLEBORO -- Authorities continue to investigate a double stabbing that took place late Friday afternoon at a home near downtown that resulted in one death.
The stabbings were reported through multiple 911 calls about 4 p.m. at a house at 6 Leroy St., near the intersection with Bank Street.
The two women who were stabbed were taken by ambulance to nearby Sturdy Memorial Hospital, where one of them later died, Police Chief Kyle Heagney said.
The deceased was identified Friday night by the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office as Kimberly Duphily, 28, of Attleboro.
The other victim, a 20-year-old, was treated for minor injuries at Sturdy and has since been released, Gregg Miliote of the DA's office said Saturday.
Miliote also said there is not a "person of interest in custody."
Heagney Friday night told assembled media, including The Sun Chronicle, a person of interest was in custody as a possible suspect but was not under arrest.
Miliote described the investigation as "extremely active and fluid at this time."
Attleboro Police, Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney's office and Homicide Unit prosecutors continue to actively investigate the homicide.
A city police officer working a detail at a gas company work site on Bank Street was the first to respond and immediately called for assistance. Police discovered one of the victims walking on Bank Street and the other was found at the house, Heagney said. The victims knew each other, he added.
The victim at the house, identified as Duphily, was “bleeding profusely,” officials said.
Heagney said neighbors shouldn’t be concerned about being in danger.
The last homicide in Attleboro took place in December 2017 when a 34-year-old man visiting from California was shot in an attempt to steal marijuana in a home off South Avenue (Route 123).
