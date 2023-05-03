NORTON -- Two residents in Saturday's annual town election received enough write-in votes to be elected to offices without official candidates.
Steven Warchal received 19 write-ins and will fill a two-year planning board seat.
Warchal had taken out papers for the spot left vacant by Bill Marr, who is resigning, but didn't return nomination papers to be listed on the ballot.
And for a one-year board of assessors seat, Harrison Lantz Eck had two votes.
Town Clerk Lucia Longhurst sent a letter to Eck but as of Thursday morning hadn't heard back from him.
The seat had been filled by Kristen Keating.
