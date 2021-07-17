No prevention, no cure.
Those were among the first comments I heard when I was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at 51, a relatively late age for such a diagnosis.
But the good news, I was told, was that with around-the-clock vigilance, drastic changes to my diet, and a long list of prescriptions, my diabetes could be managed, and I would most likely be able to live a normal life.
For me, however, the treatment plan wasn’t news. I had lived the diabetic life secondhand through my husband’s experience as a type 1 diabetic. His battle began when he was 13, and has resulted in several diabetes complications, the most daunting being kidney damage, necessitating a kidney transplant 19 years ago.
As spouses who both have type 1 diabetes, we are somewhat an anomaly, even to our doctors who are amazed that a married couple would both be living with an autoimmune disease that strikes a very small percentage of the United States population. According to the American Diabetes Association’s statistics for 2018, 34.2 million Americans — 10.5% of the population — had diabetes, but of that total, just 1.6 million had type 1 diabetes.
Although I had witnessed my husband’s 24/7 regimen of trying to control the disease, I wasn’t prepared for the life-altering routine I was about to begin and the array of prescriptions, medical supplies and expenses that routine required.
I soon felt compelled to chronicle our shared challenge through photography.
In 2012, with the aid of a grant from The Puffin Foundation, I initiated the project by packing away all of the diabetes supplies we used that year, along with our medical receipts, and even product packaging, filling an entire closet. Images of this paraphernalia combined with shots of the two of us managing our diabetes daily form the basis of this photo essay.
