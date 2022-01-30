SEEKONK — The owner of an average $394,644 home is paying about $245 more than last year in property taxes.
With tax bills due Tuesday, the typical homeowner faces a $5,265 bill, up from last year’s $5,022 when the bill rose $260 for what was a $370,100 home.
The tax rates are $13.34 per $1,000 assessed valuation for homes, $29.50 for commercial/industrial property, and $29.43 for personal property.
During this fiscal year’s tax hearing, there was a lot of discussion among assessors and selectmen, and the tax burden was shifted toward the business side as had been done the previous two years.
About 61% of the tax base is residential, and 39% business.
This year was an interim revaluation year and not a full revaluation year — something required every five years by the state.
The town has continued to have a small business exemption.
Third and fourth quarter bills for the fiscal year that began July 1 were mailed out Dec. 30. Bills for the first two quarters were estimated bills and already due. The third quarter bills are due Tuesday, Feb. 1, with fourth quarter bills due May 2.
Tax bill payments can be dropped off in the drop box at the front of town hall or paid online at www.seekonk-ma.gov.
Town hall and other municipal buildings have been closed because of high numbers of coronavirus cases among employees.