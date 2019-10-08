NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Police have identified a U.S. Marine as a suspect in the death of an Emerson College student who was the son of Martin Elementary School Principal Jennifer Kelly.
Boston police have ruled the death of Daniel Hollis, 19, of Mendon, a homicide.
Hollis, who was a sophomore at Emerson, suffered a significant brain injury during an altercation between two groups that occurred after he left a party with friends early Saturday, Sept. 28, in Allston.
Surveillance video shows Hollis was punched, fell back and hit his head on concrete. He died Oct. 2.
The suspect, according to media reports, has returned to his base in California, where he was scheduled to ship out.
The Marines are aware of the Boston investigation and are cooperating with detectives, but there is no timetable as to when the man will be charged or brought back to Massachusetts.
The district attorney's office is reportedly impaneling a grand jury to hear evidence.
Hollis played lacrosse and was a marketing communications major at Emerson.
Kelly, who has been principal at Martin School for more than a year, was previously a teacher and assistant principal at Freeman-Kennedy Elementary School in Norfolk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.