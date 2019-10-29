BROOKLINE -- U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley has endorsed Jesse Mermell of Brookline in the race for the 4th Congressional District seat being vacated by Congressman Joseph Kennedy III, who’s running for U.S. Senate.
“Jesse has spent her career in pursuit of progressive change, and her leadership has always been undertaken in close partnership with the community,” Pressley said in a press release. “Jesse is a bold and powerful advocate on issues of consequence, from transit and economic justice to reproductive health care and climate change.”
Pressley, a Democrat, represents the state’s 7th Congressional District.
Mermell welcomed the endorsement.
“Congresswoman Pressley is a force for good, a force for people and a force of nature and I couldn’t be more honored to have earned her support in this campaign,” she said in a press release. “We are so pleased with the support we’ve received in building our grassroots movement for the 4th District and can’t wait to have leaders like Congresswoman Pressley helping build our critical momentum.”
Mermell resigned from Alliance for Business Leadership to run for Kennedy’s seat.
Kennedy is challenging incumbent Sen. Ed Markey in a Democrat primary.
Becky Walker Grossman, a Newton city councilor, is also in the race for the 4th District along with three other Brookline residents, City Year founder Alan Khazei , Ihssane Leckey and the state’s former assistant attorney general David Cavell.
Mermell served two terms on Brookline’s select board, formerly led Planned Parenthood Massachusetts and served as a senior adviser to Gov. Deval Patrick.
She grew up in rural Pennsylvania before moving to Brookline while in college.
