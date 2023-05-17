Old Foxboro Refinery
The former Mansfield Bleachery complex on Morse Street in Foxboro.

 MARK STOCKWELL/the sun chronicle

FOXBORO — Decades after first being apprised of the danger, state and local health officials are pledging to address widespread industrial contamination at the former Mansfield Bleachery complex off Morse Street.

The 22-acre site, adjacent to Glue Factory Pond and the nearby Rumford River, was home to a succession of industrial uses from the late 1800s to 1966 — most notably glue manufacturing and later, the signature bleachery operation.