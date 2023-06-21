NORTH ATTLEBORO — Ukrainian children already have enough obstacles in live with the Russian invasion of their country.
But the ropes course at the Hocomock YMCA — over 4,000 miles away — was a welcome, fun obstacle Wednesday for Club MOBI U-16, a Ukrainian girls basketball team that fled the war to Latvia after their gym in Kyiv was destroyed.
The team is on a trip to Massachusetts arranged by North Attleboro resident Terry Reid, a Ukrainian American Youth Association board member, her daughter Natalie Reid and many others.
“When I see them having fun and allowed to be kids, that warms my heart,” said Terry Reid, 53, who along with her daughter has made humanitarian trips to Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022.
“It’s important that they know the world supports them. They are the future leaders of Ukraine. I tell them that all the time. Ukraine is going to need them,” Reid said.
The Bishop Feehan volleyball coach is a strong believer in the power of sports and athletics to build team and leadership skills that will translate to other areas of life.
The purpose of the ropes course is to help build teamwork and leadership skills. It is named for Capt. Kyle R. Van De Giesen, the North Attleboro Marine killed at age 29 in a midair helicopter crash while serving in Afghanistan in October 2009.
The team of 14 girls, ranging in age from 13 to 16, took turns going through the course, parts of which are sort of a high-wire obstacle of ropes and boards.
While one girl climbs up while attached to a safety tether, others on the ground maneuver boards hanging from ropes boards so that the girl can go from one side to the other.
“I really liked it. It was not scary,” Uliana Malynka, a 14-year-old guard on the team, said through her coach Maryna Rubailo, the founder and owner of the team.
“It’s more difficult than scary,” said Sofia Komarova, a 15-year-old guard.
“To climb up and work through the ropes and not fall is a real challenge,” said Paul Francis, whose daughter Megan is Kyle Van De Giesen’s widow.
Van De Giesen’s father, Cal Van De Giesen, said his son would have been excited and proud to watch the Ukrainian girls going through the course.
“I think it’s great they are away from their war-torn country. It gives them a little peace of mind,” Van De Giesen said as he watched the team. “Just to see them smile is a blessing.”
The Van De Giesen family held a meet-and-greet party for the families hosting members of Club MOBI and the girls got to go swimming and boating on Falls Pond.
They arrived in Boston last Wednesday and played last weekend in a tournament run by Mass Premier Courts in Foxboro. They also played in a tournament in Newburyport and were to play Wednesday afternoon at Mt. Saint Charles Academy in Woonsocket.
They have also traveled to the Boston area, going on a duck boat tour and visiting Revere Beach and the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum among other attractions.
“We are grateful to be here,” Rubailo said. “It’s a big experience for the girls. It’s a place where the girls can forget about the situation in their home.”
***
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.