NORTH ATTLEBORO — Ukrainian children already have enough obstacles in live with the Russian invasion of their country.

But the ropes course at the Hocomock YMCA — over 4,000 miles away — was a welcome, fun obstacle Wednesday for Club MOBI U-16, a Ukrainian girls basketball team that fled the war to Latvia after their gym in Kyiv was destroyed.

