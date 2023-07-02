NORTH ATTLEBORO — After his introductory press conference to announce joining the Boston Celtics Thursday, Kristaps Porzingis met with the basketball team.
Not his new teammates, however.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
NORTH ATTLEBORO — After his introductory press conference to announce joining the Boston Celtics Thursday, Kristaps Porzingis met with the basketball team.
Not his new teammates, however.
The 7-foot 3-inch tall player met Club MOBI U-16, a Ukrainian girls basketball team which fled the war in their country to Latvia, Porzingis’ home country.
The team members, ages 13 to 16, also got to participate in the Jr. Celtics Camps at the Auerbach Center in Boston, where the Celtics practice.
Porzingis, 27, was acquired by the Celtics from the Washington Wizards in a three-team deal that traded fan-favorite point guard Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies.
Team MOBI and two coaches fled Ukraine after Russia invaded in February 2022, leading to the biggest land war and worst refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.
The Ukrainian team is staying with host families in the Attleboro and Boston area.
The team is visiting thanks to the efforts of Terry Reid, a Ukrainian American Youth Association of Boston board member and local resident, her daughter Natalie Reid and others from the organization.
Last week, the team did the ropes course at the Hockomock YMCA named for Capt. Kyle R. Van De Giesen, a local U.S. Marine killed while serving in the Afghanistan War in October 2009.
Since arriving two weeks ago, the team has visited many tourist spots and sights in and around Boston.
To donate to the organization, visit https: account.venmo.com/u/CYM-Boston
For more information on the Ukrainian-American Youth Association visit them on Facebook at facebook.com/UAYABoston/
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.