The 75,000 students and 18,000 faculty and staff members across the five-campus University of Massachusetts system will be required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster in the coming months, it was announced Tuesday.
UMass President Marty Meehan recently informed the 320 employees in his office they are required to get a booster shot as soon as reasonably possible after they become eligible -- six months following two shots of Pfizer and Moderna and two months after the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine, according to a new release.
UMass Amherst, UMass Dartmouth, and the UMass Chan Medical School have made similar announcements.
UMass Boston and UMass Lowell have notified students of the requirement and are in discussions with employee unions.
“Vaccination is the best defense against COVID-19,” Meehan said. “The data are clear that vaccination protects us against severe illness and death."
Employees who have been granted a religious or medical exemption from the vaccination requirement are exempt from the booster requirement.
Students, faculty, and staff were required to receive the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines this fall.
Nearly 100 percent of students, faculty, and staff have been vaccinated, which has kept COVID-19 positivity rates well below national and state averages across the university system, officials said.
