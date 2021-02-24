ATTLEBORO — Bill Healy had just gotten home Tuesday night and was planning to watch television when a friend smelled smoke and discovered fire in the garage.
His dog, Stella Blue, ran into her crate before he got her and ran outside with his friend.
Healy then opened the garage door and the fire suddenly increased in size and intensity.
“I wasn’t scared, but what amazed me was how quickly it went,” Healy said Wednesday morning, looking at the burnt hulk of his raised ranch home at 31 Thacher St.
The home, with an estimated value of about $350,000, is a total loss and will have to be torn down, Deputy Fire Chief Tim Birch said.
The damage estimate does not include the value of the contents of the house, a camper next to the house that was also destroyed by fire and damage to a passenger van parked in front of the garage, Birch said.
A preliminary investigation revealed that cooling oil accidentally ignited the fire.
Another occupant in the house was heating 2 inches of vegetable oil when he got distracted, went inside the house and left it unattended, the fire deputy said.
The fire was reported about 6:50 p.m. Tuesday and spread rapidly through the house, which Healy said his parents purchased in 1976.
Birch said firefighters were hampered by a downed live electrical wire in front of the house, which is about 100 yards off the street.
He said firefighters were also forced to open a hydrant 1,500 feet away at 95 Thacher St. when the hydrant on the street in front of Healy’s home broke.
In addition, the water in fire engine tanks was exhausted while battling the blaze, Birch said, and propane tanks in the garage and attached to the camper were venting and helped fuel the flames.
The fire burnt through the roof at the center of the house and went on for about three hours before it was completely extinguished, Birch said.
Healy, who said he was in his 50s, and his friend and pet dog escaped uninjured and no firefighters were hurt battling the blaze, Birch said.
A neighbor, Joe English, who lives on Thacher Street at the corner of Healy’s driveway, was looking out a window at the back of his house when he saw a glow coming from Healy’s.
English, 47, said he ran outside toward Healy’s house to make sure everyone was alright. He said the flames were shooting about 25 to 30 feet in the air.
“This thing was hot. You could feel the heat from here to that car,” English said, pointing to a vehicle parked about 70 yards from the house.
“In three and a half to four minutes, the firefighters just started pouring in,” he said.
Healy said he talked to the American Red Cross and they will be assisting him with housing and other immediate needs.
North Attleboro and Seekonk fire departments assisted at the scene. Norton, Rehoboth and Pawtucket firefighters covered city fire stations.
