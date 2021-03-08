ATTLEBORO — The South Attleboro train station remains shut for temporary repairs and it’s unclear how long that will be the case. But, officials say, plans are moving along for a major reconstruction project.
The MBTA held a virtual forum on the station last week, updating the short-term and long-term work.
There is no set date when the temporary repairs will be completed to allow the station to reopen.
“It is hard to say when,” said state Rep. James Hawkins, D-Attleboro, who has advocated for the short- and long-term station work for some time. “The problem with repairs is they don’t know if there is more damage.”
The MBTA shut down the station in February after deterioration was found at the facility off Newport Avenue (Route 1A) near the Pawtucket line.
Problems were found with the pedestrian bridge overpass that Hawkins says had been “neglected so long.”
In the meantime, the MBTA says commuters and other riders should consider using the downtown Attleboro station as an alternative.
While temporary repairs are ongoing, design work is proceeding along for the major project.
Besides new station platforms, ramps, and sidewalks, other improvements include new glass-enclosed waiting areas, elevators, a new pathway to surrounding neighborhoods, and a new and expanded parking lot.
Also, bus bays are planned so that buses that now are kept off-site will be able to directly access the station.
Design for the estimated $48 million project is roughly 30 percent complete, with 75 percent a goal for the summer. The project still needs full funding.
“This is one of their priorities,” Hawkins said of the MBTA. “The Providence line is one of the busiest lines.”
Not only does the South Attleboro station serve Massachusetts and Rhode Island residents, there are four nearby highway ramps, Hawkins pointed out.
“They don’t want the station closed during construction,” Hawkins said. “It won’t completely shut down.”
As for last week’s forum, which had been scheduled before the station was shut down, Hawkins said “it was a good turnout.”
Another informational forum is expected this summer, he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.