FOXBORO -- The Foxboro High School teacher facing federal child pornography charges is now out of a job.
Thomas Davis, 41, of Mansfield, “is no longer employed” by the town’s school department, school Superintendent Amy Berdos said in answer to an email from The Sun Chronicle late Friday.
Davis, who worked for three years as a special education teacher, had been on unpaid administrative leave following his arrest Aug. 16 by the FBI.
He has been in jail since his arrest and was indicted last Thursday on charges of possession of child pornography and receiving child pornography over the internet, the U.S. attorney’s office said.
Berdos did not say whether Davis was fired or resigned. But during a hearing in U.S. District Court in Boston last month, his lawyer said he had no interest in going back to his job.
During the hearing, prosecutors asked the court to hold Davis in jail without bail pending his trial saying he was a danger to the public because he was sexually attracted to children.
Assistant U.S. Attorney David Tobin told the court there were 40 images of child pornography found on Davis’ the laptop, including ones involving prepubescent boys under the age of 12.
The prosecutor also said Davis secretly videotaped himself having sex with an 18-year-old male who told authorities the encounter was consensual but taped without his knowledge.
Davis had wanted to be freed with bail conditions so he could go back to his native Kansas to live with family but withdrew the proposal and agreed to be held in jail.
Davis, who has no prior criminal record, could renew his request to be released at a later date.
If convicted, Davis faces at least five years in prison.
