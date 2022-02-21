Under a new law, if a police dog gets injured in the line of duty, EMTs will be able to treat it and take it to a veterinary hospital in an ambulance.
The law, signed by Gov. Charlie Baker last week, is called “Nero’s Law” and is named for Yarmouth police K9 Nero. The dog was seriously injured and his partner, Sgt. Sean Gannon, was fatally shot in 2018.
Although several emergency personnel and ambulances were on the scene, they were prohibited from helping Nero under the law at the time. He had to be taken to a veterinary clinic in a police cruiser.
Under Nero’s Law, a law enforcement dog injured in the line of duty can to be taken in an ambulance if there is not a competing need for human transport. Similar laws already exist in several other states.
The law also allows EMTs to give police dogs treatment including basic first aid, cardiopulmonary resuscitation and administering life-saving interventions such as naloxone, a drug that reverses the effects of opioids.
Supporters, including area lawmakers, argued that police dogs face the same danger from guns, narcotics and even explosives as their handlers and that letting emergency personnel provide basic treatment and transport is one way to honor that service.
“They’re selfless. They’ll do anything that you ask of them. It’s the least we can do for them,” said Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella, whose department has two K9s, Mattis and Zuzo.
“I think it’s a great benefit for the K9 and K9 handler, who put their lives on the line in dangerous situations,” said Foxboro Deputy Police Chief Richard Noonan, whose department’s K9 is named Max.
“K9s are beloved members of our department. They’re not just dogs, they are members of the department,” Noonan said.
As a testament to how important police dogs are, K9s killed in the line of duty are listed with their human counterparts on the Fallen Officers Memorial Page.
In addition to Foxboro and Seekonk, Mansfield has a K9 named Roman and Rehoboth’s is Edo. In various emergencies or operations, area departments are also assisted by state police K9s and those that work for county sheriff’s offices.
“They may not be human but they are doing police work and they are in the line of fire. They can be injured or even killed,” said state Rep. Steven Howitt, R-Seekonk, one of the co-sponsors of the legislation.
“This common sense, compassionate legislation is long overdue, and I’m thrilled that we were able to get this over the finish line,” said state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, another co-sponsor.
“All you have to do is visit Gillette Stadium in our district on a game day and you will see how valuable these canines are in performing a wide range of responsibilities to protect the public. I am grateful for the role that public safety professionals throughout our region played in advocating so strongly for this,” Feeney said.
The law’s passage was also applauded by Sandy Marcal, founder and president of Vested Interest in K9s in Taunton.
The non-profit organization has donated bullet-proof vests, Narcan kits, first-aid kits and other equipment to law enforcement K9s throughout the area, state and country.
“Our mission is to support the safety of law enforcement dogs. This is definitely a time for celebration,” Marcal said.
The organization also donated vests to police dogs who attended Gannon’s funeral. The vests have his name on them.
Rep. Steve Xiarhos, the Yarmouth deputy police chief in 2018 when Gannon was killed and Nero was injured, made advocating for the bill a central part of his first term in the House. It was sponsored in the Senate by Sen. Mark Montigny.
“I hope this provides some comfort to the Gannon family who fought tirelessly for this moment that will forever honor Sean and his fearless partner Nero,” Xiarhos said in a statement after the law was signed last week.