NORTON — The case against a local businessman charged with allowing underage individuals to drink in his parking lot during Xfinity Center concerts was continued without a finding for six months Friday.
Steven R. Bankert, 62, the owner of Norton Mini-Golf and Ice Cream on Route 140, admitted in Attleboro District Court that there was enough evidence to find him guilty had the case gone to trial, but he disputed the allegations.
Bankert had offered to have the case continued for one year without a finding but Judge Edmund Mathers reduced the disposition to six months, according to court records.
Prosecutor Henry Sousa III recommended a guilty finding with a $200 fine.
Bankert, of 42 Pratt Lane, North Attleboro, was charged with furnishing alcohol to minors, a misdemeanor, in 2018 following an investigation by police.
His lawyers had argued that police were misapplying the law. But police and prosecutors contended Bankert knew underage individuals were drinking on his property.
If Bankert avoids any other criminal charges for six months the case will be dismissed.
He has more serious legal woes in Worcester County Superior Court, where he is awaiting sentencing for failing to file state income tax returns for six years. He is scheduled to be sentenced March 10, according to court records.
In addition, he is seeking a new trial for his 2017 conviction for bilking Columbia Gas and NStar out of about $200,000 by tampering with gas service meters. He was sentenced to a year in jail followed by four years of probation, in addition to paying an as yet undetermined amount of restitution. However, the sentence was stayed pending his appeal.
