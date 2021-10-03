Following instructions left two decades prior — and only recently discovered in the past month — members of the Powder House Neighborhood Committee in Foxboro took shovels in hand to dig up a time capsule buried near the powder house on Howard Avenue on Saturday morning.
Many members of the tight-knit neighborhood community, which has included a Howard Street group home for over a quarter century, excitedly clustered around the base of the powder house’s steep hill — or climbed the precarious incline themselves.
According to instructions left behind by Carl Kusch, chairman of the Foxboro Historical Commission from 1990 to 2010, the 8-foot PVC pipe was buried “10 paces to the left” of the powder house front door walk.
From there, the instructions guided, “Stop between the 3-4 windows, walk two paces down the hill, and dig two feet deep.”
Mick Lincoln of Boston, along with his wife Rose, and Mark Vaughan of Foxboro, began to do just that as their friends and neighbors cheered them on.
It only took a few minutes of digging before the pipe was located, to the collective cry of, “We got it!”
It took two people to carry the pipe to a table set up in homeowner Nancy DeMaesschalck’s back yard, only several yards away from the powder house, which was used as a water source for Union Straw Works, once the world’s largest straw hat manufacturing company.
The factory was destroyed by fire in May 1900; the town’s post office now stands on the former site.
Upon opening the time capsule, the first item pulled out was a T-shirt from the third annual Powder House Neighborhood 5K Road Race & Walk.
Equally preserved were two newspapers: the Dec. 31, 2000 edition of The Boston Sunday Globe and The Foxboro Reporter from Dec. 28, 2000.
Various ziplock bags included dozens of family photos from the members of the neighborhood, a videotape, and letters the children of the neighborhood had written to their future selves, as well as predictions for 20 years into the future.
Among those predictions were that the New England Patriots would never win a Super Bowl, and “lots of stretchy, tight-fitting fabrics” would become a fashion staple.
And as technology began its rapid advance, other predictions written at the time of the time capsule’s burial became profoundly significant.
Rose Lincoln, for instance, had written, “I foresee people ‘wearing’ their computers, telephones ... one piece of clothing, like a watch, a bracelet or a ring will have all the information about any one person. Everything about the person, including their fingerprint, will be on the jewelry.”
Lincoln called the excavation “exciting and a little nostalgic.”
“It’s bringing back a lot of memories,” she said. “I wasn’t 100 percent sure we were going to find (the time capsule).”
This concern of Lincoln’s was shared by many: the sealed envelope containing the capsule’s location was nowhere to be found, as Carl Kusch did not tell anyone where he had placed the envelope for safekeeping before he died i 2010.
And a recent search of the grounds around the powder house turned up nothing, to the dismay of Historical Commission member Kristin Hovey and Nancy DeMaesschalck, among others.
But by “pure luck,” as Hovey described, after all but giving up her search “everywhere” in the Memorial Hall museum during the second week of September, she decided to make one last check of a particular filing cabinet.
“It was on the bottom (of the second drawer), face up, in (Kusch’s) handwriting,” Hovey said. “I was absolutely elated ... (Kusch) was a really special man, and the fact he’s gone and still helping Foxboro people is amazing.”
Members of the neighborhood basked in the unfaltering community spirit, supplemented by the time capsule.
“I love how we were able to get everyone from past to present to future together as the family we are,” said Marytheresa Lee. “It’s amazing to see how things have evolved — technology, families — and to see how fast life has gone.”
