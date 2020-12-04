The state’s Department of Unemployment Assistance warned residents Friday of a phishing scam.
The department said residents who have applied for unemployment assistance should not reply to a text message that includes a link requesting that they enter their login and password on a site that looks similar to the official Unemployment Insurance (UI) online website.
DUA said in a news release it will never ask a claimant to reply to a text or email with personal information.
Responses to requests from DUA should only be uploaded through the claimants secure account.
Criminals in possession of stolen personal information are filing large numbers of illegitimate claims through the state’s unemployment system.
In order to ensure the integrity of the system, DUA is applying enhanced identity verification measures that may temporarily delay payment of some claims.
DUA is working with state and federal law enforcement agencies, municipalities and constituent service personnel to address the unemployment fraud scheme.
To date, 171,805 claims have been found to be fraudulent and $242 million has been paid out under those claims, according to DUA.
The department has engaged a nationally recognized forensic accounting firm to assist in the investigation.
Individuals who believe a false unemployment claim has been filed in their name are urged to utilize the DUA fraud contact, mass.gov/unemployment-fraud, or call the customer service department at 877-626-6800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.