Unforgettable: The 2010s gave us plenty to remember locally

It was a decade like many others from time immemorial.
It was replete with death, destruction, sickness and sorrow, poverty and pain, tragedy and, from time to time, triumph.
In the decade 2010-2019, now down to its last days, there was all of that in our own little corner of the world.
Nothing was new in terms of general human history, but for many individuals, the experiences themselves were new.
Murder: Aaron Hernandez
It’s a crime as old as Cain and Abel. It happens every day somewhere and in the most shocking of ways, and so it was here.
On June 17, 2013 New England Patriots star tight end Aaron Hernandez, 23, a man with a $40 million contract, great athletic talent, a beautiful fiancée, a beautiful child, a beautiful home and a sick mind took his friend from Boston, Odin Lloyd, 27, to a remote, scarred patch of earth in the North Attleboro Industrial Park off John Dietsch Boulevard, just a half mile from that beautiful fiancée, child and home, and shot him dead — “execution style,” the papers said.
He was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison in April 2015.
The man who had everything — fame, fortune, adoring fans, (who turned in their jerseys with his name on the back by the thousands when he was arrested) — also had a dark heart.
Days after he was acquitted of double murder in a different trial in Boston, he hanged himself in his prison cell in April 2017, reportedly with “John 3:16” written on his forehead.
This is the verse to which Hernandez made reference:
“For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.”
Terrorism—Tsarnaev brothers
Brothers Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, immigrants from the former Soviet Republic of Kyrgyzstan, used with pressure cooker bombs to murder three innocent people at the finish line of the Boston Marathon on Patriots Day in 2013.
Approximately 260 were badly wounded, with many losing legs.
Nails and ball bearings ripped flesh from bones and blood ran deep in the street.
Killed by the bombs were Martin Richard, 8, Lingzi Lu, 23 and Krystle Campbell, 29.
MIT police officer Sean Collier, 27, was later shot to death by the Tsarnaevs as he sat in his cruiser.
Tamerlan Tsarnaev, 26, was killed in a shootout with police in Watertown.
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19, was captured hiding in a Watertown backyard.
A massive protest erupted on May 2 outside Dyer-Lake Funeral Home in North Attleboro, where Tamerlan Tsarnaev’s body was taken on its way to a Muslim undertaker.
He was buried in an unmarked grave in Virginia.
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was found guilty on terrorism charges in April 2015 and sentenced to death in May 2015.
This month, his lawyers presented arguments to a federal court in Boston to get his conviction thrown out, arguing he did not get a fair trial in Boston.
The appeal is under consideration.
Tsarnaev is imprisoned in ADX Supermax Florence in Colorado, where the worst of the worst are held.
“I Love You Now Die”—the title of an HBO Documentary on the death of Conrad Roy III
The title aptly describes what happened to Conrad Roy III.
On July 13, 2014, Roy, 18, killed himself with the encouragement of his girlfriend Michelle Carter, 17, of Plainville — a senior at King Philip Regional High School in Wrentham.
Roy was in severe psychological distress that day and the couple were texting. Texting, electronic and impersonal as it is, was a crucial link in their relationship.
On the day he died, Roy was ready to pump carbon monoxide into his pickup truck and go to sleep forever. But he hesitated.
Carter told him to do it.
“I think it’s time to do it now then,” she texted, according to published reports.
And he did.
The judge that heard the jury-waived trial found there was evidence through phone calls and texts that Roy got out of the vehicle, apparently having second thoughts about killing himself, before getting back into the truck and following through at Carter’s urging.
Bristol County Juvenile Court Judge Lawrence Moniz found that Carter could hear the gas-powered water pump Roy had started inside his truck, spewing carbon monoxide, and listened to Roy moan before he died. She never called for help, he said.
Carter was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in June 2017 and sentenced to 15 months in jail.
Carter, who has exhausted her appeals at the state level, is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear her case, arguing her words were protected speech under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
It’s not known if the court will rule in the case.
Flood
The spring of 2010 qualifies as the deluge of decade. Even if not of Noah proportions, it was bad enough.
Attleboro got more than 14 inches of rain in March “turning the usually tame Ten Mile River and other rivers into terrible torrents,” according to a Sun Chronicle news story.
The story continued.
“Basements and backyards filled up, and filled up fast, when the ground and rivers couldn’t hold any more water. People moved out of their homes temporarily.
“Fences and property lines disappeared under lakes and ponds that appeared nearly overnight, forcing residents to abandon the sinking ships their homes had become or at least move valuable belongings to higher floors.”
By the middle of June, the Federal Emergency Management Agency had doled out $862,000 to 676 city property owners in Attleboro to help them repair flood damage.
All told, Attleboro and seven surrounding Bristol County towns had collected $3.5 million to repair flood damage or provide other aid.
Wind
Hurricane Irene roared ashore at the aptly named Cape Lookout, North Carolina on Aug. 27, 2011, but by the time it got to New England on Aug. 28 it was downgraded to a tropical storm. Downgraded or not, devastation was on the doorstep.
Heavy winds toppled trees, broke limbs and destroyed power lines and left thousands in this area without electricity for as much as a week.
Power provider National Grid was blasted as much by city and state officials as by the power of Irene.
Officials excoriated the company for a lack of preparedness and its slow response to the disaster.
“National Grid has not been a cooperative partner with municipalities,” then-Mayor Kevin Dumas said at a news conference.
The mayor said that concerns voiced by municipal officials went unanswered.
“We’re trying to get answers and we can’t get them,” Dumas said three days after the storm, when more than 6,400 National Grid customers in Attleboro alone were still without electricity.
“I believe National Grid was ill prepared for this storm,” he said.
Public safety officials echoed the comment.
“In my opinion National Grid dropped the ball,” then-Acting Police Chief Kyle Heagney said. “There’s no other way to say it. They dropped the ball. They failed to prepare and left us on our own.”
Fire
Fire departments these days answer many more medical calls than fire calls.
But fires, and bad ones, still hit and hit hard — landmarks were destroyed in the last 10 years.
However, two of the three rose from the ashes.
On June 24, 2012, the Old Grist Mill Tavern in Seekonk burned down in a four-alarm fire ignited when a tractor-trailer rolled over and crashed into the building. It broke a natural gas line, which sparked the fire.
Owner Greg Esmay pledged to rebuild and he did.
It cost $3.5 million and he encountered more than one problem along the way, but the job got done and the restaurant thrives today.
On Jan. 2, 2014 the historic, 140-year-old Odd Fellows Building in North Attleboro was destroyed in a four-alarm fire.
It was a landmark at the corner of North Washington and Church streets and was originally built by a fraternal group called The Independent Order of Odd Fellows.
When the fire struck, a couple of small retail businesses were on the ground floor of the building, but most of it was vacant.
Now the lot is vacant except for the ghosts of what once was.
And on April 5, 2014, just as a couple completed their wedding vows at Foxboro’s Lakeview Pavilion, the building burst into flames and was destroyed in a three-alarm fire.
The iconic structure was 108 years old and had hosted nuptials for many couples over the decades as well as parties of all kinds.
A cigarette discarded in a pile of freshly laid mulch ignited the inferno.
Sisters Anastasia Tsoumbanos and Natalia Kapourelakos pledged to rebuild their business and they did, celebrating the reincarnation on Sept. 2, 2015.
Lakeview Pavilion has been owned by their family since 1988.
“To us, Lakeview Pavilion has always been more than a wedding venue or building. It is a home,” Tsoumbanos said at the reopening.
The Great Recession
The worst economic downtown in the memory of most alive today had its roots in the loaning of billions of dollars for home mortgages in the early 2000s to people with bad credit or low incomes.
By 2007, big lenders were declaring bankruptcy. By 2009, foreclosures were at record levels, 2.9 million nationwide in that year alone. Unemployment was at 10 percent.
General Motors filed for bankruptcy.
It all hit home for Attleboro in 2010.
A cold snap in January demonstrated how tough the times were.
“City officials were flooded with calls for burst water pipes in vacant buildings over the weekend and into Monday,” The Sun Chronicle reported.
Officials responded to four abandoned and unheated homes and one business where water poured out of broken pipes.
“The property damage is part of the fallout from tough economic times that have seen numerous foreclosures and property abandonments by people who can’t pay their mortgages,” the newspaper reported.
By 2012, city officials reported that there were at least 118 abandoned homes in Attleboro.
“They are virtually in every section of the city, scarring neighborhoods across economic lines from the well-to-do cul de sacs off North Main Street to the triple-deckers on the East Side to the densely populated blue collar warrens of South Attleboro, all mute testimonials to the jarring economic aftershocks of the home mortgage crisis that first shook the nation in 2008,” the Sun Chronicle reported.
By the end of the decade in 2019, unemployment numbers were at record lows, the stock market was soaring and home building in Attleboro and surrounding communities was booming.
Downtown Revitalization
Dreams of a thriving, active downtown were seeded back in 1999 when the federal government earmarked $500,000 for a commuter rail parking garage and bus station complex.
Planners, spurred by then-Mayor Judy Robbins, wanted to expand the project to include apartment buildings and new retail space.
In the last 10 years, over a rocky road strewn with lawsuits, layers of red tape and deeply polluted properties, the vision has begun emerge in a rapidly changing cityscape.
While no one can predict whether downtown will ultimately hum with activity again, it’s being rebuilt.
Renaissance Station North, an upscale 80-unit apartment building six stories high, opened in October of 2015 on a formerly polluted industrial site at the corner of Wall and South Main streets, near the railroad station.
The aim is to get rail commuters living downtown and patronizing downtown businesses.
The developer of the 209-unit Renaissance Station South is expected to break ground soon on the south side of Wall Street.
And late this year, Mayor Paul Heroux and Economic Development Director Catherine Feerick put together a deal to turn factories on Union Street into apartment buildings.
Next year, the Attleboro Redevelopment Authority expects to complete the cleanup of a six-acre parcel on the east side of Riverfront Drive and offer it for development.
That property is located in the city’s Transit-Oriented Development zone, which was created to encourage the development of a dense array of mixed uses near the train and bus station, including residential, office and retail.
Malls Mauled
In 2016, 60 years after the first mall was built in 1956 in Edina, Minn. as the baby boomer generation was starting to boom, at least 500 of 1,500 malls built nationwide had closed.
Some became retail ghost towns. Some were razed but all were victims to online shopping.
No longer does free and plentiful parking attract shoppers who can now leave their cars parked in their driveways and their posteriors parked in a chair.
In a 2018 story, The Sun Chronicle reported that local malls like Emerald Square in North Attleboro and Silver City Galleria in Taunton were not just losing stores, but value — big time.
That year, Emerald Square had a vacancy rate of 18 percent. It was way worse at Silver City, where 44 percent of the space was vacant.
Empty stores mean declining income, and declining income means declining property value and declining tax payments.
Over the last decade, malls withered on the retail vine.
Disease
Addiction is a disease and in the last decade it was fed by drug companies and drug cartels, death-dealing monsters ravaging the lives of thousands for blood money.
According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, pharmaceutical companies began pushing the use of painkilling opioids, while downplaying their addictive characteristics, as early as the 1990s.
However, they were highly addictive and led inexorably to the crisis of opioid addiction that exploded in the last 10 years.
From 2001 to 2010, opioid overdose deaths ran from 500 to 600 every year in Massachusetts. Starting in 2011, those deaths skyrocketed, reaching a peak of 2,095 in 2016.
From 2016 through 2018 opioid deaths in Massachusetts topped 2,000 in each year.
Nationally, NIDA estimates 130 Americans die every day from overdoses.
Fentanyl, a very strong opioid, is often mixed with heroin and is responsible for many of the deaths. That’s because users have no idea how strong it is or how much is mixed in the drug they buy on the street.
In Attleboro, the police department’s Problem Oriented Policing unit teams up with social service agencies to get help for addicts in an effort to save their lives.
Sports
Professional sports teams have provided a haven, however temporary, for New England fans from the harsh realities of life.
At the top of the list is the New England Patriots who in the last 10 years have won three NFL championships — 2015, 2017 and 2019 — and have been in the playoffs every year.
The Boston Red Sox have won two World Series championships, 2013 and 2018, and been in the playoffs four times.
The Boston Bruins won the Stanley Cup in 2011 and have been in the playoffs eight times, while the Boston Celtics have not won a championship since 2008. They have, however, been in the playoffs eight times in the last decade.
And finally the New England Revolution has been in the playoffs three times.
That’s six championships in 10 years and scores of postseason games.
Crimes no more
The sale of marijuana for medical purposes became legal in Massachusetts after voters approved a referendum in 2012.
Its sale for recreational purposes became legal in 2016 after another referendum.
While arguments were made that medical marijuana relieves pain in cancer patients and has uses for other diseases, police fear the drug will create more traffic accidents and possibly lead to more serious drug use. The same is a concern for recreational marijuana.
But one thing is clear, government officials are counting on its sale to bolster their budgets. Marijuana business bring with them state and local taxes and “host community agreements” that will funnel cash into local coffers.
As of the end of 2019, no marijuana operations have opened in Attleboro, but some have their permits at the local and state levels and are in the process of renovating structures or building new ones to open for business.
What the societal ramifications will be may well be discussed in the next decade, and reviewed at the end of 2029.
Meanwhile, another former crime, gambling, has emerged as a legitimate business. Casino gambling became legal in Massachusetts in 2011.
So far there are three in the state, including Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville.
The others are in Springfield and Everett.
The long-term societal impacts of those operations remain unknown as well.
Meanwhile, the state has been running its own numbers games since the 1970s.
One of the findings of researchers is that it’s most often the people who can least afford it who buy lottery tickets.
Last year an online publication called CommonWealth reported low-income players and low-income communities are big losers in lottery games.
“The lottery draws much of its sales from low-income players, but many municipalities where residents are heavy gamblers have found themselves on the losing end of the lottery game.”
Catholic churches shrink
Those of the Catholic faith have wrestled with the closing and merging of churches throughout the area.
Declining numbers of priests, the faithful and dollars all contributed to the trend.
A big part of declining dollars and perhaps priests and the faithful was the national and international sex abuse scandal that has decimated the reputation of the church and the bounty of its coffers after victims sued and were awarded big payouts.
As of 2018, the Fall River Diocese had lost 31 of the 113 parishes it had in 1990.
In 2010, St. Stephen’s in Attleboro merged with St. Mary’s in Seekonk to form Our Lady Queen of Martyrs.
Attleboro’s St. Joseph’s and Holy Ghost combined in 2013 to form St. Vincent de Paul Church.
Now, St. Vincent de Paul and St. John the Evangelist are administered by one priest.
And just last week Bishop Edgar da Cunha announced the North Attleboro parishes of Sacred Heart, St. Mark’s and St. Mary’s will merge.
The details of how that will work are pending.
