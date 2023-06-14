ATTLEBORO — A new dress code that bans shorts and other things is causing a stir among city employees.
ATTLEBORO — A new dress code that bans shorts and other things is causing a stir among city employees.
The policy, which went into effect May 22, is being appealed through the city’s union grievance process, DPW Superintendent Mike Tyler said.
“Unfortunately, I can’t offer an opinion on the mayor’s new dress code policy concerning shorts, hats and jeans, as this issue is currently in the … union grievance process,” he said.
As indicated by Tyler, the new policy goes way beyond shorts.
It includes micro and mini skirts, jeans, torn jeans, crocs, flip-flops and other articles of clothing.
The dress code came to the attention of The Sun Chronicle when it was reported that Tom Parker, an employee at the wastewater department who ran, unsuccessfully, for mayor against Kevin Dumas in 2005, showed up to work in a dress to protest the new policy, which prohibits workers from wearing shorts.
Tyler said he did hear about that.
“I have heard a male city employee did report to work in a dress, but I personally can neither confirm, or deny this actually took place,” he said. “I can say with certainty that no male members of the Public Works Department reported to work wearing a dress.”
Superintendent Tom Hayes did not offer a comment.
Kourtney Allen, superintendent for the water department, also declined comment.
Meanwhile, Mayor Cathleen DeSimone confirmed that shorts have been banned along with other clothing.
“Barring a few certain exceptions, employees of the City of Attleboro are not permitted to wear shorts while working,” she said in an email.
“Also, as most people know, dress code policies are standard fare in large employment organizations and a city is no different,” DeSimone said.
She indicated that the rule regarding shorts is for safety reasons and bans on other articles of clothing are to show “respect” for others.
“We recently adopted a dress code policy to ensure staff safety and appropriate respect for our residents and guests,” DeSimone said.
She also indicated that the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration “requires or recommends” long pants and long-sleeved shirts and appropriate footwear for certain jobs.
“As you know OSHA is intended to protect workers from being hurt on the job,” DeSimone said. “Because OSHA is federal law it must be followed regardless of contractual agreements or a dress code policy.”
When asked about the employee who showed up to work in a dress, DeSimone said, “Many union employees also have clothing requirements in their contracts. The dress code policy is subject to both union contracts and OSHA; that is, the dress code policy cannot and does not contravene contract or law.
“For employees in those unions, the question as to whether or not a particular outfit is permissible depends upon OSHA rules, the nature of the work being done, the work environment and the union contract.”
Other questions were asked about hats and clothing worn by lifeguards.
DeSimone said hats are not to be worn indoors.
“Hats refers primarily to no hats being worn indoors and hats not needed for job safety,” she said. “Again, I would note that OSHA applies to all employees, and for union employees the contract language supersedes the dress code policy.
“Most zoo workers are union employees so OSHA and their contract dictates proper clothing and safety requirements.”
As for lifeguards, the mayor said, “Again, OSHA and union contract terms would apply. If their job is being a lifeguard of course they would need to wear proper clothing for that purpose.”
The complete list of banned clothing is as follows.
The mayor has designated Fridays as “casual Fridays,” when employees will be allowed to wear jeans that are not ripped or torn and shirts that are in line with the above standards.
She said violations of the dress code will result in employees being asked to leave the workplace to go home and change.
Employees won’t be paid for time missed and may be subject to disciplinary action, DeSimone said.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
