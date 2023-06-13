ATTLEBORO — The United Way of Massachusetts Bay has changed its funding protocols, which is having a profound impact on some Attleboro nonprofits.
The organization announced in April that it will focus on communities where the poverty rate is greater than 10%. There are 12 communities that fit that designation and Attleboro is not one of them.
“Organizations primarily serving Attleboro residents are not eligible for the current grant opportunity,” Brigid Boyd, chief of communications and public affairs for United Way, told The Sun Chronicle.
“We know that our strategic need to concentrate our resources means some pulling back from communities we have historically supported with direct grants and is never welcome news,” she said.
That means organizations like New Hope and The Literacy Center will have their funds cut.
“Attleboro is not one of the 12 communities in our footprint that has the largest number of people living below the poverty line with a poverty rate of greater than 10 percent, and so organizations primarily serving Attleboro residents are not eligible for the current grant opportunity,” Boyd said. “But we will continue to look for ways to partner with organizations in Attleboro going forward.”
Amanda Blount, executive director at The Literacy Center, said she was not happy with the news.
“It was devastating news to learn that the United Way will not be funding Attleboro anymore,” she said in an email to The Sun Chronicle. “It’s a challenging situation for the organizations that have long partnered with the United Way — first when it was the Attleboro Taunton United Way, and now, since the merger with United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley.”
Blount said the The Literacy Center is losing “a significant portion of our general operating funding, about 8% of our budget.”
“But I think more importantly, we are losing a strategic partner in our mission,” she said. “Since joining The Literacy Center five years ago, I have been greatly impressed with the sophistication of the United Way and have looked to them as leaders and colleagues in our work.
“With so few funders in the Attleboro area, this is a tremendous loss for us and one we will feel both programmatically and fiscally,” Blount said.
New Hope will get a big cut as well.
A recent United Way grant for the organization, which fights domestic violence, was $104,954.
More recent figures could not be found and no one could be reached Tuesday afternoon for comment.
Boyd said organizations in Attleboro that “significantly” serve residents in the 12 communities with poverty above 10% will be allowed to apply for grants.
Those communities are Boston, Cambridge, Chelsea, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lowell, Lynn, Malden, Quincy, Revere, Salem and Taunton, Boyd said.
And, she said, the city is not completely cut off.
“We will continue to look for ways to partner with organizations in Attleboro going forward,” Boyd said.
For example, United Way recently advocated for and secured a $2 million investment in a new permanent supportive housing shelter in Attleboro, led by NeighborWorks and by Catholic Social Services.
The Attleboro YMCA has received $326,500 over the last two years through the Summer Step Up Program facilitated by United Way, and Attleboro YMCA will still be eligible for these funds, Boyd said.
United Way worked with Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative and Hockomock YMCA to distribute 1,500 Thanksgiving meals in Attleboro and North Attleboro, and we plan to continue those partnerships as funding allows, she said.
“We will also continue to be a part of the Greater Attleboro Stronger Together Alliance,” Boyd said. “I also wanted to note that United Way of Massachusetts Bay provided an estimated $322,000 in emergency financial assistance for individuals and families in Attleboro impacted by the pandemic during the crisis.”
