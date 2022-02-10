WRENTHAM — Trying to jog memories and perhaps consciences, authorities have turned to a deck of special playing cards to help solve the 40-year-old homicide of a 13-year-old girl in town and as well as other cold case killings.
The girl, Mary Frances “Frankie” Harvey of Providence, is the jack of hearts in the deck.
Her body was found in a gravel pit off Route 1 near Thurston Street on Nov. 29, 1980. She had been shot three times with a .45-caliber gun at close range, leading police to believe she might have known her killer or killers. She was last seen alive in Providence.
Her photo is one of the 52 cards featuring victims of unresolved homicides and missing persons.
The cards were created in a partnership with the State Police Unresolved Cases Unit, district attorney’s offices and the state Department of Correction as a way of generating leads.
The Department of Correction funded the playing card decks and is distributing them to state prison inmates in the hope they may have and share information about the crimes.
Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGath hopes the approach will be successful in solving Harvey’s homicide as well as other cases.
“Time does things to people. People get older. They may be more willing to share secrets from the past,” McGrath said. “There are so many reasons people will possibly talk, even after decades, when you think they won’t talk.”
The Harvey case has never been forgotten by investigators, said McGrath, who revived efforts to solve it when he was deputy chief and assigned a detective to take a new look at it last year. Authorities have even conducted new tests of DNA samples.
“We’ve made an effort over the years to keep it on the radar to the best of our ability,” McGrath said.
The police chief said he thinks the playing cards are a good approach that may be successful in developing leads.
Six months after the slaying, the Harvey family quietly moved from Providence to North Carolina, where family members had relatives and could try to put the episode behind them.
Efforts by The Sun Chronicle to reach her brother, Michael Harvey, who was 6 at the time his sister was killed, were unsuccessful.
In an interview with The Sun Chronicle in 1999, he said his sister’s slaying gave him nightmares and that family members avoided talking about her death.
“I wake up in the middle of the night sweating. I see it in my dreams,” he said.
In an effort to get others to share information, state police have posted on their social media pages a video featuring Col. Christopher Mason, superintendent of the department, and a slideshow containing front and back images of each card.
Although the playing cards have been used by other law enforcement agencies across the country, state police say it is the first time they have been used in Massachusetts.
“Our detectives and forensic specialists across the state work daily to solve cases like these. Often, after years of dedicated work by investigators, we find that we just need a little more information to solve the case,” Mason said in a statement.
“The people who loved, and were loved by, these victims have waited too long for justice. Help us end that wait,” Mason said.
To submit information, call toll free 1-855-MA-SOLVE, email mspunresolved@pol.state.ma.us, or send a letter to the Unresolved Cases Unit at 470 Worcester Road, Framingham, MA 01702.