Untold memories: Attleboro's Bob Robichaud talks about his World War II service at Iwo Jima and Okinawa from the hospital ship USS Solace

The Memorial Day parade goes right by Bob Robichaud’s house on Hodges Street in Attleboro.
So every year the 93-year-old Navy veteran gets a good view without having to stray too far from his comfortable living room and the four solid walls of the home he’s lived in for half a century with his wife, Jean.
It’s the home where the couple raised their family of five.
Robichaud is a veteran of World War II and observes the day on which the nation honors the men and women who died for it.
However, he does not belong to any of the local veterans groups.
“I’m not a joiner,” he said one rainy day as he talked about his military experiences, which occupied a small fraction of his life time-wise but a bigger fraction psychologically.
But Jean reminded him he joined St. John the Evangelist Church and he joined the Navy.
So he’s a joiner to some degree.
And of course he joined with her in Holy Matrimony in 1951, 69 years ago.
They met on a beach in Ogunquit, Maine after the war.
Jean was on vacation from college and was waiting tables. Bob was running a hotel he bought with a buddy.
He said they both married for money.
“I thought she had it and she thought I had it,” he joked.
And he’s a member of another group — The Greatest Generation.
He didn’t join that group. He was born into it. He had no choice.
The Greatest Generation is the name given to those who came of age in World War II and went to war to save the world from tyranny in Europe and Asia.
And when the survivors came home they went about living their lives and rebuilding the nation.
They got married, had families, joined churches, ran for office, coached Little League and worked hard at jobs.
But there was something common to most; they spoke little of war.
The same is true of Robichaud, except for one day last week as the 75th anniversaries of two key and bloody battles in the Pacific, Iwo Jima and Okinawa, approached.
“I never talked about the war this much,” he said. “But my time is running out.”
It was time to talk. It was time to remember.
- *****
Robichaud, like thousands of men and women who lived in Attleboro after the war, spent much of his life working in the jewelry industry, including a stint at R.F. Simmons Co.
He and Jean raised five kids who in turn produced 12 grandchildren who produced eight great-grandchildren.
Robichaud came here with Jean, who was offered a job teaching at the former Tiffany School.
She took about 10 years off to get the kids off to a good start.
And now 75 years after the war, the veteran who’s had time to reflect on the momentous events of his youth decided to put a few of his memories on the record.
While he didn’t join any veterans groups, he went to reunions for his ship, the U.S.S. Solace, and he was proud of his service that helped save the world from evil.
One recent Memorial Day, someone put a sign in front of his house revealing he had been at Iwo Jima and Okinawa.
The sign was noticed.
A troop of Boy Scouts turned and saluted him.
“I was thrilled,” Robichaud said.
Robichaud was raised in Cambridge, and if he had been born a year or two later he may have escaped the war altogether, but that was not to be.
He quit high school and joined the Navy on May 15, 1944.
The war was raging as it had since Sept. 1, 1939, when Nazi Germany invaded Poland, and since Dec. 7, 1941, when Japan attacked Pearl Harbor, drawing America into the most devastating conflict in world history.
The day he joined the Navy was one day before his 18th birthday, three weeks before the Normandy invasion and 51 weeks before the war would be over in Europe.
It was 15 months before it would be over in Asia, and that’s where he was headed, although he didn’t know it at the time.
His first stop as a recruit was Sampson Naval Training Station on the east shore of Seneca Lake in Romulus, N.Y.
Robichaud underwent eight weeks of basic training at the base, which was built in 1943 to train the hundreds of thousands of sailors the nation needed for the war.
All told, 411,420 poured through the base on their way to the front.
After that, Robichaud was sent to the Naval Station at Gulfport, Miss., for four more months of training for his job as a quartermaster.
A quartermaster is a sailor trained in navigation and who serves as an assistant to officers on the bridge where the ship is steered.
It’s an important job, but Robichaud downplayed the role, remembering he was always the lowest-ranking sailor on the bridge and got the low-level jobs. They included bringing the captain coffee or, God forbid, having to wake him up in the middle of the night when an unidentified ship was spotted.
When the training at Gulfport was over, he remembers being jammed onto a troop train headed for San Francisco.
One time, his train heading west encountered another heading east that was full of wounded soldiers, bandaged and bloody.
That’s when he began to realize what he was in for.
“We were heading out and they were heading home,” Robichaud said. “From that moment on, and this is the Gospel truth, I never thought I would come home alive.”
But he didn’t worry.
“If you accept death, you do not fear death,” he said. “I had no worries about dying. It was something I could never control. I was worried about how it would affect my mom and dad.”
*****
Once in San Francisco the sailors were herded onto a troop ship headed for Honolulu.
It was a long haul. The ship couldn’t sail in a straight line. It had to zig-zag to make it a harder target for Japanese submarines.
“That’s when it got scary,” Robichaud said. “It seemed to take forever to get to Honolulu.”
But once there, they set sail for the Caroline Islands and Ulithi Atoll, where each sailor was assigned to a ship.
Robichaud was put on the U.S.S. Solace.
It was a hospital ship and its job was treating and transporting the wounded from the battleground to onshore hospitals.
It brought the dead to morgues.
That was in January 1945 as the Russian Red Army was closing in on Germany from the east and the Americans, British and Canadians were advancing from the west.
In the Pacific, the Allies adopted an island-hopping strategy, taking one at a time to get closer and closer to Japan.
The taking of islands close to Japan made it easier to launch bombing missions against the home island and to prepare for an invasion that was expected to be bloody beyond all imagination.
That was one of the lessons learned at Iwo Jima and Okinawa. The Japanese did not surrender.
The Solace was headed to Iwo Jima.
*****
The Solace, which was built as a civilian cruise ship in 1927 and was known as the S.S. Iroquois, had already seen a lot of action by the time Robichaud came aboard.
It was anchored at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941 when Japanese bombers attacked shortly before 8 a.m. on a quiet, sunny Sunday morning.
According to a report filed by the commanding officer, casualties began to arrive on ship by 8:20 a.m.
Crews from the Solace were dispatched to the engulfed Arizona as it burned from a direct hit and later sank.
They rescued sailors from its deck and from burning oil slicks in the water nearby.
Solace crew members rescued other sailors from the West Virginia.
All told, 2,335 soldiers and sailors were killed in the attack along with 68 civilians, bringing the death toll to 2,403. Another 1,246 were wounded. That number included 103 civilians.
The Solace later saw action in the Gilbert Islands, Western Caroline Islands, the Marshall Islands and the Marianas, including the capture and occupation of Guam and Saipan.
Robichaud would eventually visit both Guam and Saipan to unload hundreds of wounded and dead.
The Solace’s crew was comprised of 55 officers and 411 enlisted sailors.
There were 418 berths for the wounded.
Below decks there was a morgue where the dead were kept in wicker coffins.
The Solace would earn seven battle stars before the end of the war.
Robichaud would be on board for two.
Iwo Jima was the first. Okinawa was the second.
The Solace arrived at Iwo Jima on Feb. 23 four days after the battle began.
The island is about 800 miles from Japan. It’s about 8 square miles in size and about 5 miles long.
It features a 554-foot-high dormant volcano on the southwestern end known as Mount Suribachi.
The invasion of Iwo Jima started on Feb. 19, 1945 and quickly became a vicious fight between Japanese soldiers entrenched in tunnels, caves and pill boxes, and the Marines slogging through volcanic ash and stone.
Victory at Iwo Jima did not come until March 26.
Approximately 6,800 Marines were killed in the battle. Another 19,200 were wounded.
Nearly all of the approximately 20,000 Japanese on the island were killed. A mere 200 were captured.
A Japanese soldier preferred suicide over capture.
The Solace and other hospital ships took on wounded within 45 minutes of arrival.
By March 12 the ship had made three trips to hospitals in Saipan and Guam, carrying almost 2,000 wounded Marines as well as the dead.
Robichaud had a unique view of the battle from the bridge.
The American flag had been raised on the summit of Mount Suribachi the day the Solace arrived and it prompted excitement among the officers, he said.
“They were yelling, ‘The flag is up, the flag is up,’” Robichaud said.
At first it was a small flag on a pipe.
A short time later the Marines raised a bigger one.
By that time, Associated Press photographer Joe Rosenthal had made his way to the top and captured the moment in an iconic photo for which he won the Pulitzer Prize.
But the raising of the flag did not signify victory. The bloodletting from the volcanic fight on the rest of the island would not be over for a month.
Robichaud saw the effects of that.
Operating rooms were open to view from windows on deck.
He recalled seeing surgeons cutting of mangled arms and legs with saws.
Robichaud was lucky. His job was not in the operating room.
He didn’t have to attend the shredded flesh and splintered bones or the anguished cries of the wounded.
“I had the ability to turn away,” he said.
But while he could turn away, he couldn’t forget. Seventy-five years later he remembers the pain of those moments.
When the Solace reached Saipan or Guam, where the hospitals were, he had another job.
He supervised the disembarkation of wounded and dead.
“When we unloaded the wounded the most serious cases came out first on stretchers, then came the walking wounded, then the dead,” he said.
It was his job to call for a salute to the dead carried out in the flimsy coffins. “Attention on the quarterdeck” he cried.
All sailors snapped to.
“Everyone had to salute and then they’d take them to some morgue,” Robichaud said.
“There were a lot of dead Marines there.”
Three of the six Marines who raised the flag in the iconic photo on Suribachi would not survive the battle.
Admiral Chester Nimitz said of those who fought on Iwo Jima that “uncommon valor was a common virtue.”
Things were no better on Okinawa, an island in the Ryukyu chain about 350 miles from the Japan.
It was defended by about 120,000 Japanese in well-fortified positions and caves.
The Marines landed on Easter Sunday, April 1, 1945 to no opposition.
The Japanese plan, drawn up by Gen. Ushijima Mitsuru, was to lure the invaders in and eviscerate them with enfilade, crossfire and complexly constructed killing zones.
The Japanese had taken seven months to dig tunnels and caves in the high ground from which to fire all manner of guns unseen.
The entrenchment became known as the Shuri line, which was actually multiple lines to ensure maximum killing capacity.
Every inch of soil had to be won by blood.
And it was.
The Solace made at least seven trips to Guam with wounded and dead soldiers between March 27 and June 22, when the battle was finally won.
The first trip came just hours after the Marines hit the beaches, Robichaud said.
Approximately 12,500 Americans were killed during the fight.
There were 49,000 casualties in the nearly three-month battle, which was dubbed a “typhoon of steel” because of its ferocity.
There were so many wounded, crew members had to give up their berths.
An estimated 110,000 Japanese died including Gen. Ushijima Mituru, who killed himself.
Robichaud remembers being enveloped in a choking smoke that was deployed to conceal the hospital ships.
One of the ships, the USS Comfort, was hit by a kamikaze pilot.
Kamikazes did tremendous damage to the fleet and many sailors were thrown into flaming oil slicks.
Burn victims were common. The smell of burnt flesh was sickening, Robichaud said.
Okinawa’s defenders would use any tactic to kill American soldiers and sailors.
On the island, women with explosive vests would try to lure soldiers near enough to kill them.
And on ships, sailors had to look out for seemingly innocent small boats full of women and children who were hiding explosives.
When Robichaud came on duty one day he was handed a Thompson sub machine gun and told to kill anyone like that who approached the ship.
“If I got the word I would do it without a moment’s hesitation,” he said.
Okinawa was the last major battle in the Pacific. At its end, the Solace was sent to the United States for repairs.
During its stay, President Harry Truman ordered the atomic bomb to be dropped on Hiroshima on Aug. 6 and on Nagasaki on Aug. 9.
Japan surrendered on Aug. 14.
Robichaud is sure he would never had made it home without the bomb.
“If we didn’t have that bomb, I never would have gotten through it alive,” he said.
While Robichaud didn’t talk about the war, he did remember it. It was never far away.
He saved pieces of it.
He has a collection of photographs of himself and others in the service.
And he has a notebook with memories of that time written by a fellow sailor.
On his wall hangs a nicely framed display of the medals he was awarded for his service along with a metal tag, known as as a dog tag. All service members wore one around their necks so they could be identified if they were dead, unconscious or otherwise unidentifiable.
And next to his dog tag is the dog tag of a Japanese soldier who died on Iwo Jima.
He got it from a Marine who was on the island in exchange for a candy bar.
Sweet treats from home held a high value for those coming back from Hell on earth.
About 20 years ago, Robichaud tried to find the family of the soldier who wore that tag.
It was no longer a souvenir. It was a piece of a man. A man with a family — like him.
He had worried about what his death would do to his mom and dad and now he wondered about the family of that Japanese soldier.
He said a family in Japan had lost one of their own and that he wanted to restore a little part of what was lost — a piece of metal, imprinted with his name and worn close to his heart.
Robichaud contacted the Japanese consulate in Boston, but was told the mission was impossible.
The records were lost.
“I would have mailed it back to one of his relatives,” Robichaud said.
It would have been a little piece of the man who never returned.
“Every man killed on Iwo had a mother and father,” he said.
So it’s displayed along with his, two pieces of metal that will last far longer than the flesh and blood that carried them, and carry memories of the war because they were there.
The dog tags and medals are family heirlooms now, to be passed down with pride for what was won and sorrow for what was lost.
