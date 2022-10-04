If it feels like late fall weather arrived early this year, it has.
High temperatures since Saturday have run in the 50s — about 10 degrees below average for this time of year, meteorologists say.
After another cool, rainy and windy day Wednesday — the continued remnants of Hurricane Ian that have stalled in the region — more seasonable weather is set to arrive Thursday and Friday.
“A coastal nor’easter may keep areas from southern New England to eastern Maryland on the cooler side through the middle of the week, but temperatures will go up a bit where the sun is out and in the wake of the storm,” AccuWeather said.
The thermometer should get to the low 70s Thursday and Friday, with mostly sunny skies Friday, forecasts say.
It will be a brief but welcome warmup as the weather then cools off again for the Columbus Day holiday weekend.
A blast of winter-like cold is on the way for the Northeast — the coldest air this season.
“As a strong cold front moves through, the jet stream will quickly sink out of Canada and well south of the region, allowing polar air to spill southward and eastward,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Mike LeSeney said.
Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s are predicted for Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Monday is looking like the same, with lows all three days in the 40s.
September wrapped up as a rainier month than usual, Attleboro Water Department records show.
A total of 7.72 inches was recorded over 11 days, well above the normal roughly 4 inches. That helped the area start to move out of the drought that began in early summer.
A good amount of the rain, 5.34 inches, fell on two consecutive days early in September.
Temperatures were typical for the month, with the average daily high of 73 mirroring the average over the years. The highest temp was 87.
The average daily low of 55 was 1 degree above normal. The lowest temperature was 44.
