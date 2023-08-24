Foxboro town hall file photo building

Foxboro Town Hall

 file photo

FOXBORO — The state is renting rooms at a local hotel to serve as long-term temporary housing for as many as 93 migrant families, Acting Town Manager Paige Duncan said Thursday.

The state Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities will place the families in the hotel “on a staggered basis,” beginning as early as next week, Duncan said in a statement.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.