FOXBORO — The state is renting rooms at a local hotel to serve as long-term temporary housing for as many as 93 migrant families, Acting Town Manager Paige Duncan said Thursday.
The state Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities will place the families in the hotel “on a staggered basis,” beginning as early as next week, Duncan said in a statement.
The hotel was not identified by officials.
Gov. Maura Healey’s office notified Duncan this week of the plan. Earlier this month, Healey declared a state of emergency because of the ongoing migrant situation and Massachusetts’ overburdened shelter system.
The emergency declaration also enabled the governor to appeal to the president for disaster relief funding, which could include money for emergency housing, food and water.
The town is one of many communities required to come to the aid of those who have been forced from their homes, Duncan said.
In accordance with the state’s mandates, she said the town is in the process of formulating strategies to ensure the well-being and health of individuals arriving under the Massachusetts Right to Shelter Law.
Key municipal personnel convened to deliberate on various logistical aspects. They relate to health, transportation, educational requirements, regulatory compliance and communication, Duncan said.
Collaborative efforts with local and regional non-profit organizations, as well as the regional transit authority, are planned for the coming week to address the needs of the incoming families, she said.
“Moving forward, our community leaders will meet with local and regional non-profits, and faith organizations, to address the immediate and medium-term necessities of the incoming families,” Duncan said.
“The Town of Foxboro,” she said, “will do its duty to provide for the health and wellness of those arriving under the Massachusetts Right to Shelter Law.”
Fire Chief Michael Kelleher said he and Building Commissioner Scott Shippey will ensure that any temporary housing facilities meet all proper fire and life safety codes, “and we will work diligently to ensure that proper public health services are provided.”
Public Health Nurse and Deputy Fire Chief Tom Kenvin, the chief of the department’s emergency medical services, are meeting with area hospitals and healthcare providers to ensure that there are services for expectant mothers.
The town is also working to increase its available translation services, according to Duncan.
School Superintendent Amy Berdos will be working with the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education on logistics to provide educational services and support to the children placed in town.
The superintendent has been told that the state will be providing immediate funding assistance to school districts on a per pupil basis.
The town is aggressively working with the state to identify support in terms of funding, supplies and resources, and town leaders will be working closely with local legislators as the situation continues to evolve, Duncan said.
Detailed information is currently limited due to the evolving nature of the situation, she said.
During times of need, town hall generally receives numerous offers of aid and supplies from residents, Duncan said.
However, at this time, town officials are asking residents to be patient and not bring unsolicited items to town hall.
Duncan said officials are working to assess the needs of the new residents and more information about how others may help will be provided as soon as possible.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.