NORTH ATTLEBORO — Updates on building projects and the state’s latest masking mandate are on the agenda for Monday night’s regular school committee meeting.
The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. in the Woodcock Administration building.
Among the items on the agenda will be an update on the replacement of the roof of the Community School and on the progress on the design of the high school athletic complex.
Superintendent John Antonucci will also brief the committee on the latest mandate on school mask wearing from the state education department. The department last week extended the requirement for students and staff to wear masks in school to at least Jan. 15. The requirement had been set to expire on Monday.
Schools that reach an 80% vaccination rate can apply for a waiver, but few districts had done so as of last week.
Also on Monday’s agenda will be a vote to accept a donation for an electronic scoreboard for the high school’s DiNardo Field baseball diamond that will include the donor’s name.
The meeting will be broadcast on North TV cable access.
