SEEKONK — Over three miles of scenic trails were opened to the public Saturday during the official opening of the Gammino Pond Conservation area on Newman Avenue.
A year’s worth of work from the collaborative efforts of the department of public works, Eagle Scouts, Girl Scouts and other volunteers made the 3.5-mile network of trails around the old quarry a wider, more user-friendly place to hike.
“This was definitely a project that took many hands,” said Jen Miller, who is Seekonk’s conservation agent. “They’ve done amazing work out here.”
Scott Olobri, the DPW’s assistant superintendent, said his workers took great pride in their labors, no matter how difficult the tasks.
The hardest aspect of the renovations, Olobri said, was the construction of the wooden steps along one side of the pond due to the sharp incline of the ground.
Other beautification aspects included mulch on the trail grounds, a picnic area, the “Kindness Garden,” and a perimeter formed by maple logs.
“It was enjoyable work for the crew,” Olobri said.
The “quiet little spot that nobody knew about” is hoped to become a model for future trail projects and other conservation areas, Miller said.
“This is a resource for the community, and we want them to use it,” she said.
State Rep. Steven Howitt, R-Seekonk, who attended the Gammino Pond opening, said the care put into cleaning and restoring the area made for a vast improvement of the area from what it was for so many years.
“It’s another reason for people to enjoy the beauty of Seekonk,” Howitt said.
More than 50 people attended Saturday’s grand opening, including lifelong Seekonk resident John Alves, who remembered the conservation area as “a wild jungle.”
Alves said he was grateful for Miller’s efforts in “turning this area into a place to be utilized and welcoming.”
Another visitor, Norman Kee, a former area resident who now lives in Barrington, R.I., was one of the first to take a tour of the trail.
“It’s unrecognizable,” Kee said in amazement as he walked through the area. “It’s a beautiful walkway now. There’s not much left where you can get out and be out here like this.”
The quarry was a popular hangout for Kee and his friends during high school as they swam in the pond, which many visitors also remembered as the gravel pit.
“The water was beautiful to swim in, but it was very dangerous,” Kee recalled.
Joanne Baldaia and her niece Melanie Baldaia, both of North Providence, explored the trails with sturdy walking sticks.
“It’s an absolutely fabulous place,” Melanie Baldaia said. “It’s beautiful. We’re happy it’s here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.