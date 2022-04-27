FOXBORO — Conservation officials hope that proposed improvements to the dirt bike trail network in the F. Gilbert Hills State Forest will provide a better experience for riders while reducing the impact on sensitive wetland areas.
According to state forest Supervisor William Ashton, the proposed work which includes relocating parts of a motorized vehicle trail which had been neglected over time, are the most recent in a series of trail improvements undertaken over the past decade.
Ashton said much of the 7.5-mile off-road loop had been developed during the 1970s and ‘80s specifically to accommodate motorbike events.
“Basically, a section was flagged and then they’d have an enduro event,” he told members of the conservation commission on Monday night. “It would utilize that flagged route and then that was the trail in perpetuity.”
Based on an evaluation of the motorized trail network, Ashton said that forest managers are seeking to reroute a section in the Wolf Meadow area which currently encroaches on wetlands. This involves shifting affected trail sections to an adjacent upslope area, then using organic material to restore the original sections to a more natural state.
“The ground will be grubbed to promote regeneration in the future,” Ashton said, adding that work will be done by hand by a small crew, without motorized equipment. Large stones and other heavy obstacles will be moved with hand pulleys, he added.
The second part of the project involves construction of a 3-foot wide, 16-foot bridge crossing a steam and linking two nearby wetlands. At present, dirt bikers riding on the trail actually use the shallow stream crossing.
Bridge construction will occur during the mid-summer months, presumably when water levels are low, Ashton added.
“We’re going to make sure that any work is being done from the bank and we will be paying close attention to making sure that minimal foot traffic actually occurs in the resource area,” he said. “We have contingency plans to deal with that if it becomes an issue.”
Ashton said the proposed bridge is not designed to handle all-terrain vehicles — which are not allowed in the state forest — but noted that managers need to be mindful of emergency access requirements throughout the forest.
“This particular area is so inaccessible by any sort of ATV, that it wasn’t a consideration,” he said.
Commission Chairman Robert Boette voiced support for the project and appreciation for the efforts of Ashton and his staff before board members agreed that a formal filing was unnecessary, effectively green-lighting the project.