DARTMOUTH — The uprising at the Dartmouth House of Correction Friday caused as much as $200,000 in damage and has led to the transfer of 17 “ringleaders” to other facilities, officials say.
About 200 law enforcement officers spent about six hours dealing with the standoff involving 75 to 80 inmates, but no serious injuries were reported.
The incident began about 9 a.m. when officials went to move inmates out of housing units in an effort to make the facility less susceptible to suicides, but the inmates refused to go, Bristol County Sheriff’s Office officials said.
Sheriff Paul Heroux, Attleboro’s former mayor, spoke to reporters Friday evening and said the incident was a “volatile situation” in which the inmates were “agitated.”
“Things started going sideways,” Heroux said. “We had to basically try to de-escalate the situation.”
The jail was put in lock-down as negotiations with inmates ensued.
Inmates wrote a list of demands and Heroux said when he responded in writing, they tore the response up and threw it out a window.
The demands ranged from getting TVs installed in cells and cheaper canteen prices to revamping their grievance and appeals process.
“We couldn’t accommodate all... but some of them we could,” Heroux said. “They were not interested in cooperating.”
As of Friday afternoon, the situation was described as calm but unsettled.
At about 3 p.m., teams of officers stormed the building to bring the facility under control.
“Once we got inside there was virtually no use of force,” Heroux said. “We showed force but there was virtually no use of force because for the most part the inmates got down, complied.”
No guards or inmates were injured during the incident and no hostages were involved, officials said.
However, for hours as the drama unfolded, the situation was tense.
Windows inside the jail were blocked by inmates using cardboard boxes and sheets, and mattresses were used to barricade entrances.
A fire extinguisher was also sprayed out of one of the windows and other items were tossed out of broken windows as several officers were gathering outside the building, some with riot shields. A small fire was also reported.
Heroux estimated damage at from $100,000 to $200,000.
A control console that opens and closes doors was destroyed, which has made the housing unit unusable. Cameras, TVs and beds were also damaged, with some inmates making weapons with parts of the metal bed frames.
“Anything they could get their hands on and break, they did,” Heroux said.
A disturbance at an adjacent second housing unit was described as much more “mild.” Heroux said it held 63 inmates and much less damage was done.
Some of the inmates began cleaning up the mess they made, he noted.
Inmates were moved to an outdoor recreational area and prison buses took about 17 “ringleaders” who Heroux said “decided to stir the pot,” to jail facilities in other counties.
Those inmates will face charges that will be filed by the Bristol County District Attorney’s office, authorities said.
Officers from the state Department of Correction and Plymouth, Barnstable, Suffolk, Norfolk and Hampden county sheriff’s offices assisted.
There was such a strong response because the sheriff’s office only has so much staff, there was the threat of homemade weapons, and some were in jail on murder charges, officials said.
Heroux said about half the cells can’t legally be locked because they have no toilets, allowing inmates to overtake guards. He added toilets are being installed and he plans to request state money to get locks for all cell doors.
“It’s a safety issue,” Heroux said.
Heroux took office in January on a platform to make reforms at the Dartmouth facility and Ash Street Jail in New Bedford, the latter a sorely outdated facility he plans to close.
One of Heroux’s campaign promises in his successful bid in November to oust longtime Sheriff Thomas Hodgson was to address a high rate of suicides among inmates.
There had been a suicide early in Heroux’s tenure as sheriff but several over the years under Hodgson, who served 25 years in the post.
The new sheriff had a consultant recently study the jail system for improvements, including recommending measures to reduce suicides.
Those include making cells more suicide resistant, which was why the inmates were being moved when the disruption erupted Friday.
In May 2020, inmates had also rebelled, leading to damage in the Dartmouth facility.