Dartmouth house of Correction

DARTMOUTH — The uprising at the Dartmouth House of Correction Friday caused as much as $200,000 in damage and has led to the transfer of 17 “ringleaders” to other facilities, officials say.

About 200 law enforcement officers spent about six hours dealing with the standoff involving 75 to 80 inmates, but no serious injuries were reported.