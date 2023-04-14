BOSTON — Billing records of an Internet social media platform and interviews with another user helped the FBI identify a local man as a suspect in the leak of highly classified military documents, according to court records unsealed Friday.

The new details came as Jack Douglas Teixeira, 21, who joined the Massachusetts Air National Guard after graduating from Dighton-Regional Regional High School in 2020, appeared in court to face charges under the Espionage Act of unauthorized removal and retention of classified and national defense information.