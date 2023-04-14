BOSTON — Billing records of an Internet social media platform and interviews with another user helped the FBI identify a local man as a suspect in the leak of highly classified military documents, according to court records unsealed Friday.
The new details came as Jack Douglas Teixeira, 21, who joined the Massachusetts Air National Guard after graduating from Dighton-Regional Regional High School in 2020, appeared in court to face charges under the Espionage Act of unauthorized removal and retention of classified and national defense information.
A federal magistrate judge ordered him held until a detention hearing next week.
Teixeira was arrested at his Maple Street home by heavily armed tactical agents on Thursday following a weeklong criminal investigation into the disclosure of the government records, a breach that exposed to the world unvarnished secret assessments on the war in Ukraine, the capabilities and geopolitical interests of other nations and other national security issues.
Teixeira was wearing a T-shirt and shorts when apprehended. Television news cameras showed him walking backwards to the tactical unit with his hands on his head.
He appeared in court Friday in tan jail clothes for a brief proceeding at which U.S. Magistrate Judge David Hennessy ordered him held pending a hearing next Wednesday.
Investigators believe Teixeira was the leader of an online private chat group on Discord, a social media platform popular with people playing online games. Billing records the FBI obtained from Discord, which has said it was cooperating with the bureau, helped lead investigators to Teixeira, according to an FBI affidavit unsealed Friday.
According to the document, the FBI interviewed someone familiar with Teixeira’s online posts on Monday. That person, who is not identified in the affidavit, told the FBI that a username linked to Teixeira began posting what appeared to be classified information roughly in December.
The affidavit suggests Teixeira switched from typing out documents in his possession to taking them home and photographing them because he “had become concerned that he may be discovered making the transcriptions of text in the workplace.”
That’s different from what posters have told The Associated Press and other media outlets, saying the user they would call “the O.G.” started posting images of documents because he was annoyed other users weren’t taking him seriously.
The affidavit also alleges Teixeira was detected on April 6 – the day The New York Times first published a story about the breach of documents – searching for the word “leak” in a classified system. The FBI says that was reason to believe Teixeira was trying to find information about the investigation into who was responsible for the leaks.
The Biden administration has scrambled to contain the potential diplomatic and military fallout from the leaks since they were first reported, moving to reassure allies and assess the scope of damage.
The classified documents — which have not been individually authenticated in public by U.S. officials — range from briefing slides mapping out Ukrainian military positions to assessments of international support for Ukraine and other sensitive topics, including under what circumstances Russian President Vladimir Putin might use nuclear weapons.
In previous Associated Press stories, the leaker was identified as “the O.G.” by a member of the online chat group. Known as Thug Shaker Central, the group drew roughly two dozen enthusiasts who talked about their favorite types of guns and also shared memes and jokes. The group also held a running discussion on wars that included talk of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
In that discussion, “the O.G.” would for months post material that he said was classified — originally typing it out with his own notations, then a few months ago switching to posting images of folded-up papers.
It was not immediately clear how Teixeira would have had access to the records, but a Defense Department official told the AP on Thursday that as an information technology specialist responsible for military communications networks, the young Guardsman would have had a higher level of security clearance.
Dighton-Rehoboth School District Supt. Bill Runey confirmed Teixeira graduated in 2020. Runey, who became superintendent earlier this school year after leaving his job as principal at Attleboro High School, said he did not know Teixeira.
A former D-R classmate who lives down the road told reporters at the scene Thursday that he was surprised Teixeira was involved in the scandal.
“Considering that this is like a threat to national security it also brings up questions like, why?” Tyler Ellenwood told WPRI Channel 12.
“Good kid. I would have never have taken him for something like that, so it’s kind of crazy,” Ellenwood said.
Another high school classmate, Kailani Reis, 20, told The Boston Globe that Teixeira was “super quiet” and had “a few friends he was consistently with at school.”
“He wasn’t mean or anything, just kept to himself,” Reis said in a Facebook message to a reporter. “I remember him really being interested in joining the Army or the National Guard. He was always into that stuff and into (the) history of war and weapons.”
“I always tried to be nice to him when I saw him,” Reis said. “I don’t think people liked him very much because of the loner vibes he gave off.”
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, in a statement issued after the arrest, said the Pentagon would conduct a review of its “intelligence access, accountability and control procedures” to prevent such a leak from happening again.
Teixeira was a “cyber transport systems specialist,” essentially an IT specialist responsible for military communications networks, including their cabling and hubs. In that role Teixeira would have had a higher level of security clearance because he would have also been tasked with responsibility for ensuring protection for the networks, a defense official told the Associated Press, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.
In a statement, the FBI said, “Since late last week the FBI has aggressively pursued investigative leads, and today’s arrest exemplifies our continued commitment to identifying, pursuing, and holding accountable those who betray our country’s trust and put our national security at risk.”
In a statement before Teixeira was arrested, U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss, a Marine veteran and Newton Democrat who represents the Attleboro area in Congress, said whoever leaked the documents “should be punished to the fullest extent of the law.”
“Any individual(s) who shared these classified documents betrayed the confidence of their country, undermined U.S. foreign policy, and jeopardized the lives of compatriots overseas,” Auchincloss said. “Further, the Pentagon will need to explain how material of such sensitive nature was available to personnel who did not have need to know.”
AP writers Tucker and Merchant reported from Washington.