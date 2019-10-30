ATTLEBORO — A man apprehended by local, state and federal authorities in front of startled diners at Wetherlaines Restaurant was ordered held in federal custody Wednesday.
The suspect, Joel P. Sennon, 41, is one of seven people who were indicted by a federal grand jury Oct. 8 for allegedly taking part in a drug trafficking ring that authorities say shipped over 200 packages of heroin and cocaine from California to the greater Providence area.
Among the destinations were Southeastern Massachusetts communities, including Attleboro, North Attleboro and Seekonk.
He was apprehended without incident Tuesday night after U.S. marshals received a tip. The marshals were assisted by officers with the Massachusetts Violent Fugitives Apprehension Section, the Rhode Island State Police Violent Fugitives Task Force and Attleboro police, authorities said Wednesday.
Sennon was ordered held without bail in federal custody after pleading not guilty in U.S. District Court in Providence.
He faces indictments charging him with conspiracy to possess five kilograms or more of cocaine and possession of five kilograms of cocaine with intent to distribute.
If convicted, Sennon, whose last known address was in Providence, faces between five and 40 years on each count.
Sennon’s lawyer did not immediately respond to a phone call and an email seeking comment.
The drugs were shipped to rented commercial mailboxes in the communities and over 100 packages containing large amounts of cash were sent back to ring members in California, according to the Rhode Island U.S. Attorney’s office. The mailboxes were allegedly rented using fraudulent identification.
Sennon allegedly participated in the ring from January 2017 to the present. He allegedly received packages in Providence at various dates in March and July at UPS Stores in Providence, according to an affidavit filed by U.S. Postal Inspector Richard Atwood.
The investigation was conducted by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the R.I. State Police High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force.
