Utility crews worked Thursday to restore power to hundreds of homes and businesses knocked out by a powerful but brief storm.
Attleboro, North Attleboro, Norton, Rehoboth, Seekonk and Foxboro were among the area communities hit hardest by the Wednesday night storm, with numerous trees and limbs falling on roads, vehicles and homes, police and fire departments reported.
By 6:30 p.m. Thursday, 208 customers were still without power in Foxboro, 146 in Attleboro, 91 in Norton, 88 in Rehoboth, and 83 in Franklin, according to National Grid.
Only 35 customers remained in the dark in Wrentham, 15 in Seekonk, and 14 in Plainville, the utility said.
Estimated full restoration time was listed as 6 p.m. Saturday on National Grid's website.
At the height of the storm, almost 13,000 National Grid customers were without power in the area, with Attleboro accounting for 3,373 of them. In Norton, about one-third, or 2,368 customers, lost electricity, and in Foxboro, 2,565 of 8,401 customers did. Seekonk saw 4,345 of 6,658 out, and Rehoboth had 2,526, or about half its homes and businesses, out.
In Mansfield, hundreds lost electricity. The general manager of the town's electric department, Joe Sollecito, said utility poles at Otis and Gilbert streets, which support two major circuit lines, were heavily damaged, but there was no loss of power until crews disconnected lines about 4:45 a.m. Thursday to make repairs.
Sollecito said 600 customers on those streets in addition to School Street, Elm Street, Oak Street and others in West Mansfield to Interstate 495 were without power, and damage was more extensive than initially thought. Power was restored by 5 p.m. Thursday.
Foxboro was also heavily hit, with multiple trees down on South Street between Foxboro High School and Taylor School, closing down part of the street.
North Attleboro Electric employees worked to restore power in the areas of Kelley Boulevard, Mt. Hope Street, Reservoir Street, Jefferson Street, Old Post Road, Adamsdale Road, Ryder Road, Hawkins Road and Juniper Road.
Nearly 250,000 customers in Massachusetts lost power Wednesday, and as of early Thursday morning, nearly 100,000 were still without electricity, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.
A high wind gust of 35 mph was recorded by the Attleboro Water Department during the storm early Wednesday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.