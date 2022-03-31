PLAINVILLE — Those unsightly overhead utility wires could be disappearing along South Street (Route 1A) downtown.
Local officials are looking into the possibility of moving the wires underground as has been done in other communities.
The idea would be to improve appearances and attract business, reduce power failures from storms and accidents, and remove the danger of vehicles striking utility poles.
Besides having to coordinate the work with several utilities, another key stumbling block is steep costs.
The possible project has cropped up as a key issue in what has become a hotly contested race for a three-year select board seat in Monday’s annual town election.
Select board Chairman Brian Kelly and finance committee member Sherri Minch are facing off.
Minch says she has been campaigning door-to-door and finding many residents and businesses are unaware of the utility wire proposal.
“There’s been no information sessions,” Minch said at Wednesday night’s candidates forum at town hall hosted by North TV.
She also questioned the cost and who is going to pay for the work.
Kelly said the town is only in the preliminary stage of looking into the feasibility of such a project.
“The study is still being done,” Kelly said, charging his opponent has been scaring people over the issue.
Costs of $3 million to $9 million are only rough, preliminary estimates, Kelly said.
As for paying for the work, it doesn’t necessarily have to be a utility bill surcharge, he added.
“A funding source hasn’t been identified,” Kelly said, though he mentioned grants and business donations as other possible revenue sources.
“I’m simply trying to inform people what’s going on,” Minch said. “I think people need to be involved early on, not just at town meeting.”
Resident and local businessman Reed Webster backed what Kelly said on the project.
“I attended every meeting in the last year where the project was on the agenda. Never did Mr. Kelly, or any other board member, advocate for the project of underground utilities,” Webster said. “They advocated for getting the information for citizens to have the option of underground utilities. It was expressly intended to be discussed at a future select board meeting and decided by the people at Town Meeting.”
Town officials have been trying to improve the look of downtown and attract more business to redevelop underutilized property and expand the tax base.
One step was the recent rezoning of the downtown area that, among other things, is intended to encourage a mix of residential and business development.
The site of the former public safety building is one such location being eyed for such development.