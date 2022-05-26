ATTLEBORO — Ella Lynch-Bartek is the valedictorian and John “Jack” Blouin is the salutatorian for Attleboro High School’s Class of 2022.
Lynch-Bartek, 18, is the daughter of Diane Lynch-Bartek and Greg Bartek.
“Ella took eight advanced placement courses during her time at AHS and excelled in all of them,” Principal Bill Runey said. “Quite simply, Ella is a standout student.”
Lynch-Bartek intends to major in chemistry and psychology at the College of the Holy Cross this fall.
Her quest for learning and excellence is tireless, Runey said.
At the local level, she earned the prestigious Honors Diploma at AHS and at the national level she was named a National Merit Commended Scholar in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program.
Outside of academics, she is involved in “a plethora of school activities and a theme of leadership runs through her involvement,” Runey said. “She is president of the Best Buddies Club, senior class president and has been voted captain of both the swim and tennis teams and she was a recipient of the Hockomock Scholar Athlete Award.”
Blouin, 18, is the son of Cathy and Chris Blouin.
He intends to study economics at Brown University and is an honors diploma recipient.
“He has excelled academically by taking the most rigorous courses and has gone above and beyond in the classroom due to his passion for learning,” Runey said. “Jack is an exceptional student that has devoted himself to his school and community through his academics, service, leadership, and dedication.”
Blouin was a member of the soccer and track teams during his four years at AHS.
As a senior, he was named captain of the track team and was a recipient of the Hockomock Scholar Athlete Award.
“Jack has a passion for helping others and has coordinated many community service initiatives in our area through his church,” Runey said.
“He is always genuine in his efforts and truly wants to grow personally through his education and helping others.”