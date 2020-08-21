ATTLEBORO — A work van crashed into a guardrail and rolled over on Interstate 95 North Friday afternoon, causing a traffic backup to the Rhode Island border.
The accident occurred about 2 p.m. just south of the Route 123 exit.
The driver of the van may have suffered a medical issue prior to the accident, fire Capt. Charles Moore said.
He was conscious and alert when rescue officials arrived and was taken by ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, Moore said.
The van rolled over and came to rest on its wheels in the middle travel lane.
A car collided with the van but two women in it weren’t hurt, Moore said.
The cause of the accident was under investigation by state police at the Foxboro barracks.
