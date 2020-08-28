ATTLEBORO — Vandals not only cut down swings and stole lighting at Areilla’s Flutterby Playground.
They also tore into the hearts of those who loved Ariella Marie Ouellette, a 2-year-old for whom the playground was named. She died unexpectedly in 2017.
The damage and thefts were discovered Friday morning at the playground, located near the Tilda B. Stone Playground off South Main Street.
Ariella Marie loved to play on swings and her death prompted a volunteer community effort to build the playground, which opened in November 2019.
Her dad, Larry Ouellette, and siblings, Anthony, 12, Ryan, 10, and 1-year-old Ayla, discovered the vandalism ,when they went to play on the swings, Alicia Ouellette, the mother of the children, said in an interview.
“People are just cruel and heartless. It just broke my heart. This morning I was an absolute mess. It’s more than just a playground to us,” she said, adding that her sons loved to go there to play, have a moment of peace and remember their sister.
It is the second time the solar lights that illuminate the sign for the playground have been stolen, she said.
Police are investigating the incidents.
Larry Ouellette praised the police department for rapid response and the city parks and recreation department for its help. He said in a Facebook post that new swings will be up soon.
Ariella Marie was only six days past her second birthday when she died in her sleep. Her passing was attributed to Sudden Unexplained Death in Children, or SUDC.
SUDC is described as a category of death, not a cause, when a child’s death remains unexplained after an autopsy. Nearly 400 children between ages 1 and 18 were taken by Sudden Unexplained Death in 2018, according to the SUDC Foundation.
After her death, the family decided to do something positive and build the playground in her memory and for other children in the community to come and play.
It was built through fundraising and volunteer efforts. Construction was provided at no charge by Citiworks Fence, United Builders, Walsh Contracting, John Eramian Signs & Lettering, as well as the efforts of many recreation department employees.
“Her favorite thing to do was swing on the swing set. When she wanted to go to the swings we’d say, ‘Yes, just for a minute,’” Ouellette said.
An inscription on the playground sign reads “Come Swing For A Minute.”
Alicia Ouellette said the family will try to raise funds to replace the stolen swings and lights. Donations can be made to the Ariella Marie Memorial Foundation by going to foar-attleboro.com. There is also an Ariella Marie Memorial Foundation Facebook page.
For more information on Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood, visit sudc.org.
